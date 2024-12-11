Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are losing more depth on the defensive line as the College Football Playoff approaches.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the team. There have been some murmurings that Mitchell was unhappy with his playing time this season, making a departure via the portal an expected move.
Mitchell was originally a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class out of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J. He received offers from programs like Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Kentucky, Auburn, USC, Florida State. Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss and many more. He committed to Texas in July 2022 before signing with the Longhorns that December.
During his time at Texas, Mitchell appeared in nine games while registering seven total tackles (four solo). This season, he played in the SEC Championship against Georgia along with the wins over Colorado State, UTSA, Florida and Kentucky. Last year, he posted a tackle in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Nov. 4 leading up to the Florida game that Mitchell had had some of "his best two weeks of work" during practice.
"I think Sydir Mitchell the last two weeks, has had his two best weeks of work here in quite some time," Sarkisian said. "So that stuff's encouraging to me, that we've got a group of players that are continuing to push one another and push themselves to be the best they can be, because that's how our team is going to become really good."
Texas has now lost Mitchell, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, receiver Johntay Cook II, defensive linemen Aaron Bryant, Jaray Bledsoe and Tiaoalii Savea and linebackers Derion Gullette and Tausili Akana to the transfer portal.
