Can Texas Longhorns Use Experience vs. Will Howard To Their Advantage?
AUSTIN - The 2025 Cotton Bowl will be the fifth time that Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has faced the Texas Longhorns. Howard was 0-4 against Texas in his time at Kansas State but now has a chance to beat Texas for a spot in the national championship game.
Texas sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill has only played against Howard once, but knows the challenge he brings to the field. In Texas' 33-30 overtime win last season, Hill had a strip sack and four total tackles.
Despite this, he knows the talent that Howard has, especially with weapons at wide receivers such as Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. This season, he has thrown for 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
"We actually played him last year a lot," Hill said. He's an elite quarterback. He has a big frame. He can run when he needs to. He puts the ball in elite spots deep down the field immediately. So we kind of have to limit him and make sure we've got him under control."
Texas and Hill prioritize getting to the quarterback. Over 15 games, Texas has sacked opposing quarterbacks 44 times for a loss of 302 yards.
With the downfield threats of Smith and Egbuka, Hill and Texas will need to get to Howard quickly.
"We want to get every quarterback off the spot," Hill said. It makes it better for the secondary and some of the guys that are covering. So we want to get him off the spot to make him see things and limit his time in the pocket."
Defensive back and Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron also weighed in on Howard's ability to extend plays and get out of the pocket. Barron leads Texas in interceptions with five and has recorded one sack on the season.
"That's a veteran quarterback there," Barron said. "A lot of ball, a lot of experience on him. Hat's off to him. And then, too, not downgrading his receivers at Kansas State, but he has a better group of receivers here, better people he can work with to get the ball to. That's a strong kid. He's a fighter. He'll run the ball if he has to and things like that. So it's going to be a great challenge for us."
On the ground, Howard has 82 carries for 165 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Last year with Kansas State, he had 81 carries for 351 yards and nine touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown run against Texas.
Michael Taaffe, a senior defensive back and All-American knows the competitive spirit that Howard posesses, and has seen first-hand how he wants to extend games. Last season, he took Texas to overtime in Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and in 2022, ended TCU's undefeated season in the Big 12 Championship game.
Taaffe knows that whatever Howard brings to the table, Texas will need to match it intensity-wise on every play.
"He's competitive. He wants to win; it was obvious in that game. He was willing to do whatever it took," Taaffe said. "It came down to the last throw. It came down to that last little second when he was scrambling around, trying to find somebody open in the end zone. So, he's competitive. He does what it takes to win, and I don't assume anything less from him in this matchup come Friday. So, he can put the ball where he needs to. He can do it with his legs. He's a guy that those guys like on offense."
Texas and Ohio State will settle the score of if Howard can finally beat Texas on Friday, Jan 10 in the Cotton Bowl. The College Football Playoff Semifinal will kick off at 6:30 and be aired on ESPN.
