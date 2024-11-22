Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Betting Odds and How to Watch
AUSTIN -- Texas' maiden season as Southeastern Conference members is coming to an end, and this weekend the Longhorns will host their last game of the year as they say goodbye to the seniors.
But above the emotions of the farewell, Texas has its eyes on defeating the Kentucky Wildcats to keep the hopes for a spot in the SEC Championship alive.
The Horns lead the conference with a 5-1 record, equal to next week's opponent Texas A&M. This weekend's rivals Kentucky sit at second to last, going 1-6. While the Thanksgiving week matchup is all Texas fans can think of, the team thinks game to game and a loss to the Wildcats could end the championship dreams.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and his Wildcats will try to pull an upset in front of Longhorn nation.
The Longhorns moved from No. 5 to No. 3 in the AP Poll following their 20-10 road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and maintain the third position in the updated College Football Playoff rankings.
Here are the ways you can watch or listen to the game this Saturday and what the betting lines are:
How to watch No. 3 Texas vs. Kentucky:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd, 2024
- Location: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)
- Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV: ABC
- Listen: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Kentucky Betting Odds Via Draft Kings:
- Spread: Kentucky +20.5 (-112), Texas -20.5 (-108)
- Over/Under: O 46.5 (-112), U 46.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Texas (-1650), Kentucky (+950)
