Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Open as Big Favorites vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The Texas Longhorns are heavy home favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after making a final first down to end the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after making a final first down to end the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into their final regular-season home game as big betting favorites.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns enter Saturday's matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats as 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is 47 while Kentucky's moneyline is set at +1000.

Despite this large spread, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized during his weekly Monday press conference that this will be the biggest game of the season up to this point.

"Kentucky is a really good football team," Sarkisian said. "They have played their best football against the best teams they've competed against, whether it be Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee. They've played really well. I got a ton of respect for Coach Stoops and the job he's done. So looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to celebrating senior day. ... To me, this the biggest game of the football season. This is the most important game of the year, last home game of the year. I envision us putting our best foot forward. I really do. I think our guys are going to come ready to play here."

Kentucky has had an up-and-down season, but when they're clicking, the Wildcats have proven they can keep pace with anyone. They took the Georgia Bulldogs to the wire in a 13-12 loss on Sept. 14 before upsetting then-No. 6 Ole Miss on the road two weeks later for a 20-17 win.

Texas and Kentucky will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: SEC Nation Set to Visit Austin for The First Time

MORE: Jahdae Barron Gets Honest About Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

MORE: Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Delivers Award-Winning Day vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

MORE: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns Come Full Circle With Win Over Arkansas

MORE: Alfred Collins Feels Confident in Texas Longhorns Defense After Arkansas Win

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News