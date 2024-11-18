Texas Longhorns Open as Big Favorites vs. Kentucky Wildcats
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into their final regular-season home game as big betting favorites.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns enter Saturday's matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats as 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is 47 while Kentucky's moneyline is set at +1000.
Despite this large spread, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized during his weekly Monday press conference that this will be the biggest game of the season up to this point.
"Kentucky is a really good football team," Sarkisian said. "They have played their best football against the best teams they've competed against, whether it be Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee. They've played really well. I got a ton of respect for Coach Stoops and the job he's done. So looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to celebrating senior day. ... To me, this the biggest game of the football season. This is the most important game of the year, last home game of the year. I envision us putting our best foot forward. I really do. I think our guys are going to come ready to play here."
Kentucky has had an up-and-down season, but when they're clicking, the Wildcats have proven they can keep pace with anyone. They took the Georgia Bulldogs to the wire in a 13-12 loss on Sept. 14 before upsetting then-No. 6 Ole Miss on the road two weeks later for a 20-17 win.
Texas and Kentucky will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: SEC Nation Set to Visit Austin for The First Time
MORE: Jahdae Barron Gets Honest About Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
MORE: Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron Delivers Award-Winning Day vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns Come Full Circle With Win Over Arkansas
MORE: Alfred Collins Feels Confident in Texas Longhorns Defense After Arkansas Win