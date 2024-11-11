Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats Game Time Announced
The Texas Longhorns have been in the spotlight throughout the season with several appearances on national networks, especially on ABC.
Well, get ready for another one as SEC announced Monday that the Longhorns' regular season home finale against the Kentucky Wildcats will on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 23.
Week 13 is the penultimate week of the regular season, and several SEC teams are playing Group of Five or FCS schools ahead of their rivalry games. There are still a few conference games, and predictably, those are the ones getting the ABC spotlight.
The Longhorns are a team made for the national spotlight. Not only do they have a huge fanbase, but they're one of the top teams in the country with an 8-1 record (4-1 in SEC play). They also just dismantled Florida 49-17 at home on Saturday.
On the other hand, the Wildcats have struggled this season as they currently sit at 3-6 (1-6 in SEC play). They took Georgia to the brink and upset Ole Miss earlier in the season, but have since lost four straight games. Most recently, they lost 28-18 on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 2.
These two teams have met just once, which Texas won 7-6 in Austin all the way back in 1951. The Longhorns have met several "new" opponents this season, and the Wildcats are the latest example.
Before that, though, the Longhorns face an old rival in the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Fayetteville.
