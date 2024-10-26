Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live In-Game Updates
Following a loss to Georgia, Texas is ready to come back with a win over newly ranked No. 25 Vanderbilt in Nashville.
The Commodores have yet to lose a game at FirstBank Stadium this season.
Texas will go into the game missing some key players such as wide receiver Isaiah Bond and safety Andrew Mukuba, as well as running back Velton Gardner who's set to miss his fourth consecutive game. In the quarterback room, despite not having the best game against Georgia, Quinn Ewers will start against Vanderbilt after head coach Steve Sarkisian
defended his performance and further confirmed he is still QB1.
In the Commodore quarterback department, New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia has been impressive all over. Some of his accolades as a graduate player have included Week 6 SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Awards National Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Great 8 following the home win against Alabama.
The Horns are coming out of a defeat and the Commodores from a 24-14 win over Ball State in a non-conference matchup, and Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea thinks his opponents will be ready for battle.
“My expectation is that they are going to come in here ready to play, and what we need to do in response is not match their energy, but set the tone and dictate the energy on our end, again, to be the best representation of our program we can be,” Lea said.
The ranked SEC matchup kicks off at 3:15 p.m. CT. Follow along for updates.
