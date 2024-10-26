REPORT: Isaiah Bond Ruled OUT Of Vanderbilt Game
AUSTIN -- Friday's injury report confirmed Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond will be out of the game against No. 25 Vanderbilt.
Bond is one of six Texas players ruled out for the Saturday matchup, while the Commodores have three confirmed and one questionable player on the list. Bond will have a chance to heal his ankle injury during the Longhorns' bye week following the Vanderbilt game.
On Wednesday's injury report, the wide receiver was listed as questionable, already downgrading to doubtful on Thursday. Safety Andrew Mukuba, who was also previously listed as doubtful, is now out of the game.
Here is the full injury report:
Texas:
CB Derek Williams Jr. – Out
RB CJ Baxter – Out
RB Christian Clark – Out
RB Velton Gardner – Out
DB Andrew Mukuba – Out
WR Isaiah Bond – Out
Vanderbilt:
DL Zaylin Wood – Out
CB Mark Davis – Out
OL Grayson Morgan – Out
CB Kolbey Taylor – Questionable
The Alabama transfer has recorded five touchdowns for the Longhorns since his debut for the program against Colorado State, 380 receiving yards and 51 rushing. Bond has been a key figure for the Texas roster since transferring.
While Texas will have to deal with the losses of Bond and his teammate Mukuba, who's also served a solid role in the team, the Commodores have overall avoided major injuries, with the players out for the game traditionally serving a smaller role.
Luckily for Texas, its wide receiver room is one of the strongest in the country, and true freshman Ryan Wingo is likely to get a start alongside Matthew Golden and DeAndre Moore Jr.
