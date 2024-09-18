Texas Offensive Lineman Named to 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Texas guard Hayden Conner has been named to Allstate's AFCA Good Works Team, a collection of 22 student athletes in college football who do best when giving back to the community.
Conner is one of five SEC athletes and the Texas representative for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, given at the end of the year to the player with most deserving of the community service-based award.
“Each year, I’m inspired by the way these young men use their gifts to make a positive impact on their communities,” said Tim Tebow, a former national champion and winner of the award in 2008.
Conner was one of 22 players chosen from a set of 178 nominees, a record number of players according to the AFCA website. The candidates are described as "players and coaches from colleges and universities across the country for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field."
Conner is a fourth year offensive lineman who started his 30th career game last Saturday against UTSA, mostly as the team's left guard but often moving around the interior of the offensive line. The senior is a four-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, another example of his dedication to life outside of football.
Conner created Paws for a Cause, a non-profit donation drive that benefitted the Austin Animal Center. The offensive lineman fostered seven dogs throughout high school in Katy, Texas, and continues to give back to the animal community. Conner has had a continued impact on the lives of animals around the Austin area, so much so that he has been denoted this honor by AFCA.
Conner is now officially a semi-finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy. Fans can on ESPN. The winner will be announced on December 12th.