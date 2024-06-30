Longhorns Country

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Pokes Fun at Texas A&M After Jim Schlossnagle Hire

The Texas Longhorns hired Schlossnagle in a shocking move last week.

Matt Galatzan

University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle poses for photos at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024.
University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle poses for photos at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA
Texas baseball’s hire of former Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle has caused some major ripples in the historic rivalry, as the heat between the Longhorns and Aggies has risen to new levels.

As a result, Texas players from other sports are delivering jabs at A&M. 

First there was Bijan Robinson. Now, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is taking his turn. 

“They definitely are (pissed off),” Ewers said of A&M fans, per On3. “Took the whole staff.”

schloss
University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, second from left, poses for photos with his assistant coaches, left to right, Michael Earley, Nolan Cain, Max Weinerat his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA

Along with Schlossnagle, the Longhorns poached A&M assistant coaches Max Weiner and Nolan Cain. Hitting coach Michael Earley was originally set to join the staff as well, but is reportedly set to be hired as the Aggies next head coach on Sunday.

Since being hired, Schlossnagle has also flipped a pair of 2025 Texas A&M commits to Texas while adding two pitchers from the transfer portal in Penn’s Eli Trop and LSU’s Aiden Moffett. 

As for Ewers this past season, he went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury. He’ll look to play a full season for the first time in his Texas career during the upcoming campaign. 

As the Longhorns make their way to the SEC, the rivalry with A&M will be renewed across the board for all major sports. Though the spotlight for the football reunion in College Station this November remains the brightest, the recent drama surrounding Schlossnagle’s arrival will make the first-ever SEC series against the Aggies all the more intriguing.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

MATT GALATZAN

