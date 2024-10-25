What History Says About Quinn Ewers After Losses
In sports, and in life in general, it's not about how hard you fall, but how you get up. The Texas Longhorns now find themselves in this exact position.
Last week, the Longhorns fell 30-15 to the Georgia Bulldogs at home, which not only marked their first loss of the season, but knocked them off their perch as the No. 1 team in the AP poll. Few took more heat for the loss than starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns and three turnovers (one interception and two lost fumbles). He was also benched for backup Arch Manning late in the first half.
Now Ewers looks for redemption when the Longhorns travel to face the upstart Vanderbilt Commodores in their first SEC road game on Saturday. Going back to that first question, though, how will Ewers respond after a loss?
To gain a bit of insight, let's look at how he has done so in the past.
Over his three seasons in Austin, Ewers has played four games after a loss (not counting the season-ending losses to Washington in the Alamo Bowl in 2022 and Sugar Bowl in 2023). In those games, he's completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 804 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception. His best performance in that scenario came against arch rival Oklahoma in 2022, when he completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and one pick in a 49-0 blowout win.
Most importantly, the Longhorns have won all four of those games.
If Ewers can play like this once again remains to be seen, but if he does, then that bodes very well for the Longhorns' chances.
