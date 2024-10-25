'Something to Prove': Texas Football Releases Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Hype Video
To revive the excitement of Longhorn nation following a loss at home to Georgia last weekend, Texas football continued their weekly installation of hype videos by releasing another one on Friday as the team is en route to Nashville, Tennessee.
The Texas Longhorns will play the Vanderbilt Commodores, a program that made its AP Poll debut last weekend at No. 25 after wins over Alabama, Kentucky, and Ball State in its last three matchups. Texas dropped four places after its first upset of the season and now sits at No. 5, hoping to sustain a top-five ranking with a comeback victory this weekend.
In the team's latest video, head coach Steve Sarkisian opens up by discussing how competitors must face the hardship of losing to be able to grow from the experience and return even stronger. Some of the veteran players on the team already know what that feels like thanks to last year's Red River loss to Oklahoma, Texas' only loss of the 2023 regular season.
"Every team wants to go undefeated in a season. That's something that you want to accomplish, but when you do take that loss, you definitely can't just dwell on what's already happened," Kelvin Banks Jr. said on Monday after the Georgia game. "We kind of just got to regroup and go from there and I feel like our team understands that, because, like you said, we went through it last year and we lost. We lost last Saturday. So I feel like we understand how to regroup ourselves, how to get back to work and just focus on our next opponent."
And just like the caption says, Texas now has to prove that it belongs in not only the SEC, but the College Football Playoff, as another loss on the season could hinder the program's chances at making either championship.
Check out the full video below:
"60 minutes of execution, 60 minutes of showing who you are and what we do."
Vanderbilt has already shown that it has the talent and determination to beat a No. 1-ranked college football team, and Texas is absolutely not in the clear.
The Longhorns have not beaten the Commodores in Nashville since 1899, and this year's squad is hungry to break that streak. However, Vanderbilt will be backed by a roaring crowd of fans and quarterback Diego Pavia at the helm, looking to make it a daunting environment for Texas come Saturday afternoon.
