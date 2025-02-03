Texas Longhorns Move Up One Spot In AP Poll With Toughest SEC Stretch Ahead
AUSTIN - After defeating their rival by 20, the Texas Longhorns have moved up to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll. Currently, on a six-game win streak, the Longhorns snagged the last one-seed spot. However, they will face four ranked opponents in their next four games.
On Thursday, No. 24 Vanderbilt will come to Austin for the first matchup between the teams since 1996. The Commodores will be hungry to get back into the win column after losing to Ole Miss. Their most recent win was a dominant one against Florida as they made history with the win. Against the Gators, freshman Mikayla Blakes set an NCAA record for most points scored by a freshman with 53.
Next up will be the rematch everyone has been waiting for: Texas and No. 2 South Carolina. The Longhorns' only conference loss came at the hands of the Gamecocks and head coach Dawn Staley when Texas traveled to Columbia in January. In that game, Texas' stars struggled to find their rhythm but the trio of Rori Harmon, Taylor Jones and Madison Booker has been stellar in recent games.
The Longhorns will be without star forward Aaliyah Moore for an unknown amount of time meaning that other players will need to step up in her absence to keep this win streak alive. She has missed the past three games and Texas has found a way to win without her, but hopes to have her back as they will face some of the best teams in the country.
After facing South Carolina, Texas has two more ranked matchups before a bye week in SEC play. Texas will travel to No. 11 Kentucky, who just had senior Georgia Amoore drop 41 points on the Oklahoma Sooners. Then, the Longhorns will close out the four-game stretch by hosting the No. 6 LSU Tigers.
This is a Texas team that has been tested this season, but never to this level. If Texas can come out victorious after this stretch it will sit at the top of the SEC standings with the Gamecocks. It will prepare the team for the tough stretch of games in postseason play, as Texas prepares for the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
But for those, Texas needs to get through February unscathed.
