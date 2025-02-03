Texas Longhorns 'Targeting' Ohio State Assistant For Coaching Role - REPORT
The Texas Longhorns are reportedly looking to pick off a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff.
According to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Longhorns are looking to hire current Ohio State graduate assistant LaAllan Clark. Per the report, Texas is looking to hire Clark for an outside linebackers coaching position.
Clark, just wrapped up his fifth year coaching, and second in Columbus. He started his coaching career at Prairie View A&M. Before he moved to Southern University, where he spent 2022 as their defensive ends coach.
Yet, that is not the only experience Clark possesses as a coach. In addition to his work in the college ranks, he has worked with current NFL pass rushers like Ed Oliver, Jeffrey Simmons, and Danielle Hunter via his work as the CEO of LC Performance.
It is unclear exactly what Clark's role official job title would be on the Forty Acres. As things currently stand, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is listed as the outside linebackers coach for Texas. Which would mean, that he'd move to another position. Or, what is most likely, Clark would join as an assistant to Kwiatkowski.
Clark won't be the first Buckeyes assistant to leave head coach Ryan Day's staff this offseason. Even after winning a national championship this past season, Day will have to replace both of his coordinators this offseason. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly spent just one season with the Buckeyes before being hired for the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left Ohio State for the same role at Penn State. Knowles had spent three seasons in Columbus after joining the staff following his four-year stint at Oklahoma State.
