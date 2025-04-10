High Priority Texas Longhorns Target Cancels Major Visit Plans
The Texas Longhorns have a few high-priority targets that they would love to add to their 2026 recruiting class, including top running backs Ezavier Crowell and KJ Edwards, defensive tackle Dylan Berymon, linebacker Kosi Okpala and many more.
However, there might not be a bigger priority for Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff among un-comitted prospects than five-star Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) offensive tackle, Felix Ojo.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, earlier this week, Ojo made the decision to cancel his official visit to Notre Dame, leaving Texas one less opponent to deal with for his signature.
"I will no longer be Visiting Notre Dame on the 10th," Ojo said on X.
Another recruit nearly right in the Longhorns' backyard, Ojo has risen the ranks quickly, mainly due to his size and ability to show a mean streak at camps.
As it stands, the Longhorns are already favorites to land the 6-foot-7, 274-pound tackle, holding a 91.9 percent confidence rating from On3. He currently ranks as the No. 4 overall player, No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in Texas, per On3's Industry Ranking.
He is still visiting Ohio State unofficially on Thursday, and will also take official visits to Ole Miss on April 18, Ohio State on May 30, Michigan on June 6, Texas on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20.
Competing against their rival Oklahoma for his commitment, as well as the likes of Michigan and Ohio State, Ojo is obviously a major priority for the Horns.
And according to 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks, his potential has NFL written all over it.
"Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads," Brooks said. " Stood out physically, athletically, and on-field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."