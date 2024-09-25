Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: New 5-Star Target Justus Terry Sets Official Visit to Texas vs. Georgia
OCTOBER 15 - 5-STAR OFFICIAL VISTOR EN ROUTE
The Texas Longhorns have emerged as a contender for consensus five-star Manchester (GA) defensive lineman Justus Terry in recent weeks.
And now, he has set his trip to see the 40 Acres.
According to an interview with On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons, Terry will visit the Austin this weekend for the No. 1 Longhorns massive showdown with No. 5 Georgia. And he will be taking in the weekend as part of an official visit.
“My visit to Texas this weekend will be an official visit,” Terry told Simmons. “They have been coming real hard for me since we started talking. I talk to the coaches every other day which is more than most other coaches I talk to.”
Terry is listed as a consensus five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 8 player in the nation, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 player in Georgia per the On3 Industry Ranking.
The Bulldogs are seen as the heavy favorite. But now, the Longhorns have their foot in the door and are looking to capitalize.
OCTOBER 2 - 2026 EDGE HAS HORNS IN TOP 10
The Texas Longhorns are a serious contender for one of the top defensive players in the 2026 class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Temple (TX) four-star 2026 edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has released his list of top-10 schools, with the Longhorns making the cut.
Ohio State, Ole Miss, LSU, Kansas State, USC, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech and Texas A&M also made Carlton's list.
As it stands, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound edge is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 20 player in the nation, No. 2 edge rusher and No. 3 player in the state of Texas per 247 Sports. Per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas appears to be the leader in the clubhouse with a 95 percent confidence rating.
SEPTEMBER 25 - LONGHORNS HOST 4-STAR NEBRASKA COMMIT
The Texas Longhorns blew away the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last Saturday night in a 51-3 route at DKR.
Fortunately for the Horns, four-star Hitchcock (Galveston, TX) defensive tackle and Nebraska commit Malcolm Simpson was in attendance to see it happen.
And according to an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, Simpson was very impressed by what he saw in Austin.
"It was great. Electric environment!" Simpson told Wiltfong. “A potential good fit because they are physical up front and take pride in being bullies up front. I feel I would be able to play inside and out in the edge. Overall great atmosphere. We had fun for sure.”
Simpson ranks as the No. 17 defensive lineman, No. 29 player in Texas and No. 180 player in the nation, per On3.
SEPT 23 - POWERS ATTEMPTING TO FLIP LONGHORNS 5-STAR COMMIT
According to Marshall Levenson of Rivals, LSU and Alabama are in "heavy pursuit" of Texas five-star safety/linebacker commit Jonah Williams despite his pledge to coach Steve Sarkisian and co.
That said, according to Williams, he is still very much locked in to the Horns.
"It'll take a lot for me to take my chances with visiting any other school," Williams told Rivals. "Right now, I'm pretty locked in with Texas. It'll really take a lot for me to flip."
Williams will be back on campus this Saturday for Texas' SEC opener against Mississippi State before taking his official visit on Oct. 19 when the Longhorns host the Georgia Bulldogs.
Per 247Sports' rankings, he's the No. 7 overall player in the 2025 class and No. 3 in the state.
SEPTEMBER 22 - 2026 4-STAR CB HAS TEXAS IN TOP GROUP
The Texas Longhorns already have an elite defensive back commitment in the 2026 class in safety Zelus Hicks.
But now, another top player has his eyes on the Horns.
Per an announcement from his X account, 4-star Connally (Waco, TX) corner Jamarion Vincent has placed the Longhorns in his top 8, alongside Texas Tech, TCU, Nebraska, Kansas State, Houston and Baylor.
Per 247 Sports, Vincent ranks as the no. 15 corner in the nation, the No. 29 player in Texas and the No. 201 player in the nation.
SEPTEMBER 12 - 2026 5-STAR COMMITS TO TEXAS
The Texas Longhorns earned a massive commitment just before their Saturday matchup with UTSA, with five-star 2026 Carrollton (GA) safety Zelus Hicks pledging to the program.
247Sports has Hicks listed as a five-star prospect on its composite rankings and a four-star on its standard rankings. He has received offers from programs like Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State and many more. Texas offered Hicks back on May 1.
Hicks is now the third commit for coach Steve Sarkisian and staff in the 2026 recruiting class, joining four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star receiver Chris Stewart. Bell committed on June 17 before Stewart did the same eight days later on June 25.
All that said, Hicks could conceivably re-classify to the 2025 class, and come to Austin alongside five-star commit Jonah Williams.
SEPTEMBER 10 - 5-STAR FSU COMMIT TO VISIT AUSTIN
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas will host five-star FSU decommit Javion Hilson for a visit, with the date yet to be announced. The edge rusher will also be making trips to Texas A&M, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Syracuse, Florida and "plans to add more."
The Longhorns flipped four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles from Florida State on Saturday after beating Michigan and will now look to snag Hilson as well.
Hilson de-committed from Florida State on Sunday.
He is currently rated as a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 15 player overall player in the country, the No. 1 edge rusher, and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.
Last season with Cocoa, Hilson was a dominant force, racking up, 97 tackles, including 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In his sophomore campaign, he also had 9.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss with two forced fumbles.
AUGUST 30 - FFRENCH 100 PERCENT DONE
The Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment in five-star Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench on Friday.
But while many players would continue to play out their process until Early Signing Day, Ffrench is shutting it down, and is totally locked into the Horns.
“I am 100% done," Ffrench revealed to Chad Simmons of On3. "I am closing my recruitment out and enrolling at Texas in January.”
With Ffrench now in tow, the Horns rank No. 6 in the 2025 class rankings per On3 and No. 7 per 247Sports.
AUGUST 30 - WILLIAMS DOMINATES OPENER
Five-star Texas safety commit Jonah Williams can do it all... on both sides of the ball
And in Galveston Ball's season opener he proved just that, scoring five total touchdowns for his team.
Williams opened the game with a kick return for a touchdown, as well as a blocked PAT on the next possession for Manvel.
A few players later later he was in for a rushing touchdown out of the Wildcat package. That was followed by two touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter, as well as another rushing score, giving him five total touchdowns on the evening.