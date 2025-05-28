Texas Longhorns Favorites to Land 2026 5-Star OL?
Even with an official visit still a week away, the Texas Longhorns are already seemingly in a good position to land one of the nation's top offensive linemen.
That being the 2026 five-star Lamar Brown, who, after recently announcing that the Longhorns will receive him on an official visit this summer, looks to share mutual interest. During a recent interview with OrangeBloods, the Louisiana native admitted as much.
“I like Texas a lot right now. I’m a big relationship guy. Coach Clark knows me from a standpoint beyond football," Brown said.
Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. He also ranks as the nation's 15th-best player overall.
In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.
He currently has four official visits scheduled for this summer, beginning with Miami on May 30th. Which will then be followed by Texas on June 6th, Texas A&M on June 13th, and then the in-state LSU Tigers on June 20th.
The list of visits originally included the Florida State Seminoles, who were set to host him on June 6th. However, those plans then changed, as the visit to Tallahassee has been replaced with one to Austin ahead of his July 4th scheduled commitment date.
LSU is currently seen as the favorite to land Brown, that is, if the crystal balls from 247Sports are correct. But it seems the Longhorns have become a team to watch in his recruitment as they have surged since Clark visited the University Lab this spring.