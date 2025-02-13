Texas Longhorns A Finalist For Top-5 Offensive Tackle
The Texas Longhorns 2026 recruiting cycle is off to a great start.
And on Thursday, they once again found themselves in contention for one of the nation's top recruits.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed in the top eight for four-star and top-five-ranked Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) offensive tackle Felix Ojo.
Also in contention for Ojo are Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and Ole Miss.
Ojo, who is coming off of a junior day visit to the 40 Acres, is very impressed with what the Longhorns potentially have in mind for him down the road.
“The vibe at Austin was great and felt welcomed,” Ojo told Wiltfong. “What continues to excite me about my opportunity with Texas is how Coach Flood sees me fitting in their offense and the chance of coming in early to compete for the starting job. Texas compares really well with other schools I’m highly interested and most definitely up there.”
The 6-foot-7 274 274-pound Ojo is currently ranked as the No. 29 player in the country, the No. 6 offensive tackle, and the No. 4 player in Texas per 247Sports. He also ranks as a top-five offensive tackle according to Rivals.com and the On3 Industry Ranking.
Ojo is projected heavily by On3 to land with the Longhorns as well, sitting with a 89.9 percent RPM per On3.
