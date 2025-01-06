Ryan Day Looks Back at 'Strange' Recruitment Of Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
Four years ago, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was the hottest commodity in recruiting.
Not only did he rank as the No. 1 player in the nation as a member of the 2022 class, but even upon his reclassification the 2021 class, he was still recognized as the top player in the nation by 247Sports and Rivals.com.
And though he once committed to the Longhorns under the Tom Herman regime, he would eventually flip to the Ohio State Buckeyes - the same program he is about to face on Friday night in the Cotton Bowl for the right to advance to the national championship game.
During his press conference this weekend, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recounted the recruitment of Ewers, and the unusual way it unfolded from the very beginning.
“He was one of the first eighth-graders that I ever offered,” Day said. “He was in our camp here in the [Woody Hayes Athletic Center]. He was a boy at the time, who just had a tremendous release. I remember grabbing him and grabbing his dad and saying, 'Man, you got a bright future ahead of you. I don’t know if this is good or bad, but we’re going to offer you a scholarship to Ohio State, even in eighth grade.'"
"Again, I don’t know if that’s legal or not, but we did. Then we went through the process. And boy, it was strange how it all shook out. He decided to come, really, in the middle of preseason camp for us. So it was a little bit strange. But, with college football, you look to adapt the best you can.”
As a player who is highly regarded in the process, it is not uncommon for QBs to receive offers early on in their prep careers. However back during that time, it was necessarily commonplace for Day to be handing out scholarship offers to quarterbacks that are still in middle school.
Still, Ewers was perceived as a generational talent, and would go on to be the crowned jewel of the Buckeyes 2021 class alongside Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson, Donocan Jackson, Jordan Hancock, Tyliek Williams, and Denzel Burke - all of whom will be taking the field for the Buckeyes on Friday.
Of course, Ewers wouldn't be in Columbus long, eventually leaving after his first season after seeing the field for only a couple of snaps in one game. Much of which had to do with the current starter C.J. Stroud emerging as a superstar.
He then made his way to Austin via the NCAA Transfer Portal, where he has led the Longhorns to back-to-back 10-win seasons, two conference title appearances, including a Big 12 Championship win, and two CFP appearances.
And while Day was disappointed to lose Ewers from his program, he is extremely impressed with the career that Ewers has made for himself.
“And then CJ really had a great season that season. And he decided he really wanted to play,” Day said. “It was disappointing for us, but we certainly understood. And from afar, I’ve watched him, and he’s got a lot of talent. He’s a really good player. He comes from a great family. And he’s had a great career at Texas. And a lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him.”
Ewers and the Longhorns will take the field against his old team at 6:30 pm CT on Friday at AT&T Stadium.
