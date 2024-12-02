Texas Longhorns Making Serious Push For 5-Star DT Justus Terry
The Texas Longhorns are making a serious push for the No. 1 overall class in the 2025 cycle.
One player that could help them get there is Manchester (GA) five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, who is coming down to the wire on his recruitment, and is set to make a decision Friday.
And while the Georgia Bulldogs are seen as the odds-on favorite for Terry, the Longhorns are not going away. In fact, according to On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, their confidence is growing.
"Justus Terry has given several programs reason for belief down the stretch from On3 RPM favorite Georgia to Auburn to even USC and of course Texas," Wiltfong said. "Around Austin, they believe it’s coming down to UGA and UT... I still think it will be a tough pull but the dialogue continues and the Longhorns are relentless in the pursuit at the end."
As it stands, Terry is rated as a consensus five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 9 player in the country, the No. 2 defensive tackle, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia per 247 Sports.
So can Texas make enough headway before his Friday decision to get the 6-foot-5, 275-pound blue chipper to Austin?
If they were going to, Longhorns fans better hope they already did, because according to Terry, his recruitment is already shut down.
"My recruitment is now SHUT DOWN! I will be making my decision on Friday, Dec 6th," Terry said on X.
Terry will make his choice around 11 am CT on Friday, per Rusty Mansell of Dawgs HQ.
