Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart 'Very Concerned' About Texas Longhorns
The game is set, and the Georgia Bulldogs will be facing the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship.
When the teams last met in late October, the Bulldogs had no issues getting the win. But when asked if he was worried about this Texas team, he didn't hesitate.
"I worry about everything," Smart said. "I'm very concerned about everything about Texas."
Since its only loss of the season, the Texas defense has improved, putting itself among the best in the country. The offense that failed to score in the first half of that matchup has also worked on looking better since then.
"They have an extremely talented roster," Smart said.
Texas and Georgia have dealt with injuries throughout the season, with Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Bond and Andrew Mukuba all being out at points of the season for the Longhorns. Georgia is still dealing with the recovery of running backs Trevor Etienne and Branson Robinson.
"Both teams have navigated that well," Smart said. "I was worried a month and a half ago, and I'm worried now, because they have really good players, and they do a great job. I know the job Sark does offensively and with his overall staff."
Smart also highlighted Sarkisian's accomplishment of making it to the championship in the program's first year in the conference.
"First-year teams have not been able to win their league, east and west," Smart said. "He's not east and west but he still had the best record in the conference."
And the Horns could still win their league in its debut season.
The Texas vs. Georgia rematch will kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.
