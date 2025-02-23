Texas Longhorns to Host 2026 Four-Star LB Tank King on Official Visit
The Texas Longhorns will be one of a possible five schools to receive four-star 2026 linebacker Tank King on an official visit this summer.
As ON3.com's Chad Simmons first reported, King already has three official visits set, starting with the Texas A&M Aggies on June 5th. He will then go to Austin and visit with the Longhorns the following weekend, June 13, before heading up north to Notre Dame on June 20.
King is a four-star rated linebacker in the 247Sports Composite by way of Port Arthur, Texas. The Memorial High School product ranks as the 12th-best linebacker in the class, No. 21 prospect from the Lone Star state, and ranks No. 174 overall nationally.
Despite being on the smaller side for a linebacker these days at 6-5, 205 pounds, he boasts offers from programs around the nation like Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
No decision date has been set for the Texas native. However, it seems the Irish are the leader right now for King. That is if 247Sports' interest rating of "warm" for Notre Dame is anything to go by. Still, things could change following his official visits.
While attention is just now starting to turn fully toward the 2026 class, the Longhorns already have just three commits so far. A slow start, but it seems very likely to change over the coming weeks as head coach Steve Sarkisian and co., continue to visit and talk with prospects from the '26 class.
Texas begins the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
