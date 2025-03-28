No. 1 Texas Softball Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 1 Texas Longhorns softball is away for another weekend series as it takes on No. 18 Mississippi State in Starkville.
The Longhorns have yet to drop a conference series this season, and have so far only lost one game against Florida in the first weekend. Back at a unanimous No. 1 ranking across the four major polls, Texas looks to take down another ranked opponent.
Texas has never lost a game to the Bulldogs, the last of the six meetups being in Austin in late February 2021. The two have never played in Nusz Park, where the game will take place this weekend.
Sophomore infielder Katie Stewart made program history this week by becoming the first Longhorn with multiple seasons of 55 or more RBIs. Stewart can be joined by junior catcher Reese Atwood this weekend, who's only seven RBIs away from the mark. Last year, Atwood set a program record in single-season RBIs with 90.
Stewart can keep adding her name to the books with her next hit. Not only will she reach the 100 hit mark, but also become just the second active sophomore in the program to do so alongside outfielder Kayden Henry. Only six current Longhorns have achieved the feat, Henry at 116, senior utility Mia Scott at 268, Atwood at 170, redshirt junior outfielder Ashton Maloney at 168, junior utility Leighann Goode at 117 and senior first baseman Katie Cimusz, the newest member of the club, at 106.
Henry, who just came out of a four-hit performance against Stephen F. Austin in the midweek matchup, is only three stolen bases away from tying Scott's 53, which currently sits at 10th in program history. Scott can make a name for herself by scoring five runs this weekend. If she is able to do so, she will break Janae Jefferson’s career runs scored record of 222.
Wrapping up the first month of conference play, a Texas sweep could mark the program's first one-or-fewer loss March in 13 years.
The Longhorns' first pitch against the Bulldogs will take place on Friday, March 28, at 6 p.m. All three matchups will be broadcasted at SEC Network+.