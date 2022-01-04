Will Kirby Smart Turn Stetson Bennett Loose Against Alabama and Should He?
There’s no easy way to knock off the Alabama Crimson Tide. Either a team comes out with its best effort or it will be destroyed. Even Georgia, with all of its five-star talent, knows this to be true.
The 41-24 final score in the SEC Title Game proves that point loud and clear.
So, with Georgia rematched with Alabama in next Monday’s title game tilt, should Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart unleash Stetson Bennett and allow him to take more risks? That’s the first of two very important questions.
The second question is also very important. Is Bennett capable of making that special drive that leads Georgia to victory?
You know, the drive where there’s :55 remaining on the clock and Georgia has to go 80 yards for a touchdown to tie or win the football game? Something like Alabama leads 31-27 and a field goal simply will not be enough for Georgia to win.
The following podcast discusses these two questions. Have a listen.
