Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Stetson Bennett, George Pickens

    Will Kirby Smart Turn Stetson Bennett Loose Against Alabama and Should He?

    Will Kirby Smart allow Stetson Bennett to take more chances in the National Championship Game and attempt to out duel Bryce Young?
    Author:

    There’s no easy way to knock off the Alabama Crimson Tide. Either a team comes out with its best effort or it will be destroyed. Even Georgia, with all of its five-star talent, knows this to be true.

    The 41-24 final score in the SEC Title Game proves that point loud and clear.

    So, with Georgia rematched with Alabama in next Monday’s title game tilt, should Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart unleash Stetson Bennett and allow him to take more risks? That’s the first of two very important questions.

    The second question is also very important. Is Bennett capable of making that special drive that leads Georgia to victory?

    You know, the drive where there’s :55 remaining on the clock and Georgia has to go 80 yards for a touchdown to tie or win the football game? Something like Alabama leads 31-27 and a field goal simply will not be enough for Georgia to win.

    The following podcast discusses these two questions. Have a listen.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    K.D. McDaniel Provides UCF with a Versatile Edge Defender

    Who is Terrence Lewis and How Will He Help UCF Football?

    Knights Add “T2” and “Mack” to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

    Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

    Matt Corral’s Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

    Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Makes His Head Coaching Debut

    Predicting the Alabama Versus Cincinnati Final Score

    CFP: Analyzing the Rushing Attacks of Georgia and Michigan before the Capitol One Orange Bowl

    UCF's rallys back behind Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan to defeat Michigan

    Read More

    Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71

    Keys to Victory, Michigan at UCF

    UCF Targeting Maryland Linebacker Transfer Branden Jennings

    Will Clemson's Offense Show Firepower Once Again?

    UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

    Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties

    2022 UCF DE Signee Jamaal Johnson Senior Film Review

    2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

    Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

    Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

    Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

    Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

    Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    Who is Parker Navarro?

    Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    Stetson Bennett Georgia Quarterback
    College Football News

    Will Kirby Smart Turn Stetson Bennett Loose Against Alabama and Should He?

    18 minutes ago
    UCF Defensive End K.D. McDaniel
    Football Recruiting

    K.D. McDaniel Provides UCF with a Versatile Edge Defender

    5 hours ago
    UCF Entrance with Helmets
    Football Recruiting

    Who is Terrence Lewis and How Will He Help UCF Football?

    18 hours ago
    Terrence Lewis Maryland
    Football Recruiting

    Knights Add "T2" and "Mack" to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

    19 hours ago
    UCF
    Football

    Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

    Jan 3, 2022
    T.J. Shanahan, offensive tackle, Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek
    Football Recruiting

    2023 UCF Offensive Recruiting Preview

    Jan 2, 2022
    Matt Corral head down to turf Sugar Bowl
    College Football News

    Matt Corral's Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

    Jan 2, 2022
    Alabama Cincinnati Cotton Bowl
    College Football News

    Alabama's Bludgeoning of Cincinnati Shows The Difference in Truly Elite Teams: Talent in the Trenches

    Jan 1, 2022