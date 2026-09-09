Broncos' First Regular-Season Depth Chart Reveals Key Position-Battle Winners

Sean Payton isn't a big fan of publishing official depth charts.

The closest the Denver Broncos get is the unofficial depth chart found in each game's weekly release during the regular season. And with a trip to take on the Kansas City Chiefs only a few days away, the Broncos just dropped their Week 1 game capsule, giving us an updated depth chart, though still unofficial.

Let's take a look at how the Broncos have organized each position, unofficially, with their depth chart, and see how some of this summer's roster battles shook out.

Quarterback

Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger

No surprises here. Nix is the starter with Stidham the QB2, just as Payton said publicly last week. Ehlinger brings up the rear despite a strong summer.

Running Back

J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Jonah Coleman Tyler Badie

Again, no big surprises, though it's good to see Coleman ahead of Badie, even if unofficial. All eyes are on which player is the third running back to dress on game day: Coleman or Badie.

If Badie is so important to the kicking game, as Payton said a few days back, don't be surprised if Coleman is a healthy scratch to open the season. That is, unless the Broncos dress four running backs, which would be unusual to say the least.

Wide Receiver

Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant

The Broncos don't have it listed as 'X receiver,' but this is how I'd view this sport. These receivers will move around the formation a lot.

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Waddle Lil’Jordan Humphrey

I would think that this is the slot. Again, though, these players, especially, will move around the formation so much that it renders the position designation meaningless.

Wide Receiver

Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Courtland Sutton celebrate a score. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marvin Mims Jr. Troy Franklin

The 'Z receiver' perhaps? Time will tell, but it's interesting to see Mims listed at the top still, just as he was on the first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason Game 1 this summer.

Tight End

Evan Engram Adam Trautman Nate Adkins Dallen Bentley

Engram may actually get more starts this year if training camp was any indication. The Broncos used him far more as an early-down blocker.

Left Tackle

Garett Bolles Matt Peart

Very interesting to see Peart listed as the official backup left tackle. Bolles is as reliable as it gets, coming off a first-team All-Pro season.

Left Guard

Ben Powers Kage Casey

And now we see the Broncos' true thinking for Casey. He's the Powers succession plan, after all.

Center

Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth

The same center duo the Broncos have rocked for the past three years. Hopefully, both are healthy after missing a good chunk of camp and the preseason.

Right Guard

Quinn Meinerz Kage Casey

Casey is the Broncos' swing guard. The rookie fourth-rounder played a lot at right guard in the preseason, but it's great to see he has left- and right-side versatility after playing his entire career at Boise State on the left side at tackle.

Right Tackle

Mike McGlinchey Alex Palczewski

In a perfect world, this is where Palczewski stays. He's a capable backup and quite versatile, as last year's run at left guard illustrated.

Defensive End

Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Tyler Onyedim

Jackson holds down the No. 2 spot with the rookie bringing up the rear. I would expect to see a lot of Onyedim this season, though.

Nose Tackle

D.J. Jones Sai’vion Jones

This is a good example of why it's unwise to read too deeply into depth charts, especially those of the unofficial variety. Sai'vion is not really a nose tackle but the Broncos have to list him somewhere. He's likely a healthy scratch.

Defensive End

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malcolm Roach Eyioma Uwazurike

As D.J. Jones predicted, it seems Roach came out on top in the John Franklin-Myers sweepstakes. Uwazurike got the starts here in the preseason, so I'd imagine these two will be pretty interchangeable, but this is another reason Sai'vion Jones is listed at nose tackle; because Roach is now a starter at defensive end.

Strong Outside Linebacker

Nik Bonitto Que Robinson

It's great to see Robinson as the No. 2. It means he's going to see the field a lot.

Weak Outside Linebacker

Jonah Elliss Dondrea Tillman

With Jonathon Cooper on the commissioner's exempt list to begin the season, Elliss will start opposite Bonitto. Tillman and Robinson will get a lot of work in rotation.

Inside Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton Jordan Turner

Here's one pair of inside linebackers. Singleton is the man and a likely team captain.

Inside Linebacker

Justin Strnad Karene Reid

Strnad and Singleton reprise their roles as the starting lineback duo. Reid made the roster out of camp for the second straight year.

Left Cornerback

Patrick Surtain II Jahdae Barron

It's interesting to see Barron listed as Surtain's primary backup, but if the All-Pro were to miss time, it's doubtful that he'd take over for him.

Right Cornerback

Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine

Moss returns for his third year as the starting right cornerback. If Surtain were to get injured (knock on wood), Moss would rotate over to the left side, if last year was any indication.

Nickel Cornerback

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron

McMillian is back on a restricted free-agent tender with a nice fat raise. Barron is his primary backup. This is a true reflection of the pecking order.

Safety

Talanoa Hufanga JL Skinner Tycen Anderson

The Broncos don't list it as such, but these are the strong safeties. Hufanga headlines the group as a second-team All-Pro.

Safety

Brandon Jones Devon Key

Key will likely be the No. 3 safety, the same role P.J. Locke had last year. It's a big opportunity for Key.

Placekicker and Kickoffs

Wil Lutz

Enough said.

Punter and Holder

Jeremy Crawshaw

Year 2 should be a big one for the Australian-born punter.

Kick Returner

Marvin Mims Jr. Tyler Badie RJ Harvey

The same trio as last year. It wouldn't be a shock to see rookie receiver Kolbe Katsis elevated once or twice to co-return kicks alongside Mims.

Punt Returner

Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss

Again, the same players in the same order as last year. Mims is a two-time All-Pro returner, and one of the best in the NFL.

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