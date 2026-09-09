Broncos' First Regular-Season Depth Chart Reveals Key Position-Battle Winners
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Sean Payton isn't a big fan of publishing official depth charts.
The closest the Denver Broncos get is the unofficial depth chart found in each game's weekly release during the regular season. And with a trip to take on the Kansas City Chiefs only a few days away, the Broncos just dropped their Week 1 game capsule, giving us an updated depth chart, though still unofficial.
Let's take a look at how the Broncos have organized each position, unofficially, with their depth chart, and see how some of this summer's roster battles shook out.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix
- Jarrett Stidham
- Sam Ehlinger
No surprises here. Nix is the starter with Stidham the QB2, just as Payton said publicly last week. Ehlinger brings up the rear despite a strong summer.
Running Back
- J.K. Dobbins
- RJ Harvey
- Jonah Coleman
- Tyler Badie
Again, no big surprises, though it's good to see Coleman ahead of Badie, even if unofficial. All eyes are on which player is the third running back to dress on game day: Coleman or Badie.
If Badie is so important to the kicking game, as Payton said a few days back, don't be surprised if Coleman is a healthy scratch to open the season. That is, unless the Broncos dress four running backs, which would be unusual to say the least.
Wide Receiver
- Courtland Sutton
- Pat Bryant
The Broncos don't have it listed as 'X receiver,' but this is how I'd view this sport. These receivers will move around the formation a lot.
Wide Receiver
- Jaylen Waddle
- Lil’Jordan Humphrey
I would think that this is the slot. Again, though, these players, especially, will move around the formation so much that it renders the position designation meaningless.
Wide Receiver
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Troy Franklin
The 'Z receiver' perhaps? Time will tell, but it's interesting to see Mims listed at the top still, just as he was on the first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason Game 1 this summer.
Tight End
- Evan Engram
- Adam Trautman
- Nate Adkins
- Dallen Bentley
Engram may actually get more starts this year if training camp was any indication. The Broncos used him far more as an early-down blocker.
Left Tackle
- Garett Bolles
- Matt Peart
Very interesting to see Peart listed as the official backup left tackle. Bolles is as reliable as it gets, coming off a first-team All-Pro season.
Left Guard
- Ben Powers
- Kage Casey
And now we see the Broncos' true thinking for Casey. He's the Powers succession plan, after all.
Center
- Luke Wattenberg
- Alex Forsyth
The same center duo the Broncos have rocked for the past three years. Hopefully, both are healthy after missing a good chunk of camp and the preseason.
Right Guard
- Quinn Meinerz
- Kage Casey
Casey is the Broncos' swing guard. The rookie fourth-rounder played a lot at right guard in the preseason, but it's great to see he has left- and right-side versatility after playing his entire career at Boise State on the left side at tackle.
Right Tackle
- Mike McGlinchey
- Alex Palczewski
In a perfect world, this is where Palczewski stays. He's a capable backup and quite versatile, as last year's run at left guard illustrated.
Defensive End
- Zach Allen
- Jordan Jackson
- Tyler Onyedim
Jackson holds down the No. 2 spot with the rookie bringing up the rear. I would expect to see a lot of Onyedim this season, though.
Nose Tackle
- D.J. Jones
- Sai’vion Jones
This is a good example of why it's unwise to read too deeply into depth charts, especially those of the unofficial variety. Sai'vion is not really a nose tackle but the Broncos have to list him somewhere. He's likely a healthy scratch.
Defensive End
- Malcolm Roach
- Eyioma Uwazurike
As D.J. Jones predicted, it seems Roach came out on top in the John Franklin-Myers sweepstakes. Uwazurike got the starts here in the preseason, so I'd imagine these two will be pretty interchangeable, but this is another reason Sai'vion Jones is listed at nose tackle; because Roach is now a starter at defensive end.
Strong Outside Linebacker
- Nik Bonitto
- Que Robinson
It's great to see Robinson as the No. 2. It means he's going to see the field a lot.
Weak Outside Linebacker
- Jonah Elliss
- Dondrea Tillman
With Jonathon Cooper on the commissioner's exempt list to begin the season, Elliss will start opposite Bonitto. Tillman and Robinson will get a lot of work in rotation.
Inside Linebacker
- Alex Singleton
- Jordan Turner
Here's one pair of inside linebackers. Singleton is the man and a likely team captain.
Inside Linebacker
- Justin Strnad
- Karene Reid
Strnad and Singleton reprise their roles as the starting lineback duo. Reid made the roster out of camp for the second straight year.
Left Cornerback
- Patrick Surtain II
- Jahdae Barron
It's interesting to see Barron listed as Surtain's primary backup, but if the All-Pro were to miss time, it's doubtful that he'd take over for him.
Right Cornerback
- Riley Moss
- Kris Abrams-Draine
Moss returns for his third year as the starting right cornerback. If Surtain were to get injured (knock on wood), Moss would rotate over to the left side, if last year was any indication.
Nickel Cornerback
- Ja’Quan McMillian
- Jahdae Barron
McMillian is back on a restricted free-agent tender with a nice fat raise. Barron is his primary backup. This is a true reflection of the pecking order.
Safety
- Talanoa Hufanga
- JL Skinner
- Tycen Anderson
The Broncos don't list it as such, but these are the strong safeties. Hufanga headlines the group as a second-team All-Pro.
Safety
- Brandon Jones
- Devon Key
Key will likely be the No. 3 safety, the same role P.J. Locke had last year. It's a big opportunity for Key.
Placekicker and Kickoffs
- Wil Lutz
Enough said.
Punter and Holder
- Jeremy Crawshaw
Year 2 should be a big one for the Australian-born punter.
Kick Returner
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Tyler Badie
- RJ Harvey
The same trio as last year. It wouldn't be a shock to see rookie receiver Kolbe Katsis elevated once or twice to co-return kicks alongside Mims.
Punt Returner
- Marvin Mims Jr.
- Riley Moss
Again, the same players in the same order as last year. Mims is a two-time All-Pro returner, and one of the best in the NFL.
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Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Denver Broncos On SI, the Founder of Mile High Huddle, and creator of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.Follow ChadNJensen