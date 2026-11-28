Opponent: Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 2-6 Big 12)

Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 28, at 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Folsom Field (Boulder, Colorado)

TV/Streaming: TNT (Play-by-Play: J.B. Long, Analyst: Mike Golic Jr., Sideline: Jared Greenberg)

Radio (English): FM 96.9 FM / AM 740 (Play-by-Play: Marc Daniels, Analyst: Gary Parris, Sideline: Scott Adams)

Radio (Spanish): UCF Knights YouTube Channel (Play-by-Play: Carlos Bohorquez, Analyst: Sergio Ruiz Torres)

Live Twitter/X Updates: @itsBrysonTurner

Weather Forecast: At kickoff, it will be 53 degrees with an 25% chance of rain at Folsom Field, according to AccuWeather. Winds are forecast to blow west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Odds: Colorado is favored by 2.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series History: Colorado leads the series, 1-0. (First Meeting: Sep. 24, 2024)

Player Availability Report: Read more here.

Three Things To Know:

1. Know Thy Foe

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Led by quarterback Isaac Wilson, the Buffaloes boast the 28th-ranked passing offense in the FBS, with Wilson himself ranking 12th in the nation in passing yards per completion. His favorite target is wide receiver Joseph Williams, who ranks 10th in the nation with 1,046 yards so far this season.

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Coach Prime has been less fortunate with this rushing attack, which ranks 91st in the nation and 12th in the Big 12.

Defensively, the Buffaloes have made a habit of getting into the backfield, ranking ninth in the nation in tackles for loss, though their team passing efficiency defense ranks 117th.

2. A Winning Season?

While the Knights secured bowl eligibility with their win last weekend against Iowa State, a win against the Buffaloes on Saturday would guarantee them a winning record for the 2026 season, regardless of the bowl game's result.

A seventh win would set a new high for UCF in the Big 12 era, with the program having not finished a season with a winning record since joining the conference in 2023.

3. Record Watch

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights punter Atticus Bertrams (49) punts during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 2026 season nears its end, UCF punter Atticus Bertrams closes in on officially grabbing hold of a place in Knights history.

Going into Saturday's game, Bertrams has averaged 47.1 yards per punt this season, tied for the sixth-largest in the nation. This mark, should it hold, would be the second-highest single-season average in program history, only trailing 2003 Matt Prater's 47.9-yard average. For comparison, the third-highest average, 2015 Caleb Houston, posted a 44.2-yard average.

UCF Punter Yards Per Punt 2003 Matt Prater 47.9 2026 Atticus Bertrams (Thru 11 games) 47.1 2015 Caleb Houston 44.2

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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What Riley Kugel Could Bring to the 2026-27 UCF Knights