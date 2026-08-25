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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 9 Waden Charles

With nine days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the player wearing the Knights' No. 9 jersey: wide receiver Waden Charles.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Waden Charles (19) runs after a catch against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Waden Charles (19) runs after a catch against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with nine days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Waden Charles:

  1. Who is Waden Charles?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Waden Charles?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 195 pounds

Hometown: Boynton Beach, Florida

High School: Somerset Canyons High School

Waden Charles has become one of the Knights' more publicly visible players, not just for earning playing time last season as a freshman, but also by becoming a co-host of Season 2 UCFast Cast alongside fellow receiver Duane Thomas Jr., who said the young wideout helped him become more vocal.

"He helped me out last year a lot, just being on a vocal standpoint, just helping me lead the other guys in that room last year, and he's been doing the same thing this year,' Thomas Jr. said. "He's going to do an amazing job. Y'all going to be able to see him make plays and see a lot more."

2. What did he do last season?

Charles made the most of his first college football season, playing in all 12 of the Knights' games last season and starting six of them. He caught 26 passes for 290 yards, the third-most by a UCF receiver in 2025.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Charles' increased receptions late in the 2025 season, momentum is seemingly on his side to become a starter for the Knights in 2026.

Following an April 18 practice session, wide receivers coach Sean Beckton called Charles one of the leaders of the position group.

"I knew last year that he was going to be a leader in this program, and he doesn't know it, but a lot of times, I depend on him to get after some of the other guys in other spots on offense sometimes, and, you know, that's part of him continue to grow and showing that he can lead this offense," Beckton said.

The biggest question remaining for Charles is just how much of a target share he is going to get in 2026; something muddled by the return of Thomas Jr., tight end Dylan Wade, the recovery of DayDay Farmer and the arrival of transfers like Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs and true freshman Tyren Hornes.

However, regardless of how quarterback Alonza Barnett III distributes targets, his position as a young leader for the Knights remains firm.

"It's definitely, definitely something that I take a lot of pride in," Charles said during the Knights' local media day. "I appreciate my coaching staff and all the players that believe in me and trust in me and my abilities on and off the field, just to be that leader for them."

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 10 Kaleb Annett and Sincere Edwards

No. 11 Landen Chambers and Ken Talley

No. 12 Keyone Jenkins and Aymeric Koumba

No. 13 Caleb Rollerson

No. 14 Alonza Barnett III and Kahmel Johnson

No. 15 Will Stone and Preston Hall

No. 16 Dante Carr and TJ Branch

No. 17 Jailen Duffie

No. 18 Caleb Flagg and Caden Piening

No. 19 Rashad Henry

No. 20 Lewis Carter and Kaj Baker

No. 21 Ty Bartrum

No. 22 Amarion Queen

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Cole Kozlowski

No. 44 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 91 Donteye Drew

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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