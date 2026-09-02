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Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 1 Jayden Bellamy

With one day to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the player wearing the Knights' No. 1 jersey: defensive back Jayden Bellamy.
Bryson Turner|
Aug 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Jayden Bellamy (29) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Jayden Bellamy (29) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with one day to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Jayden Bellamy:

1. Who is Jayden Bellamy?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1 / 190 pounds

Hometown: Freehold, New Jersey

High School: Bergen Catholic High School

After transferring to UCF from Syracuse ahead of the 2025 season, Jayden Bellamy is back for one final season in Orlando.

Upon completion, Bellamy would become the third person in his immediate family to finish their college sports career.

His father, Jay Bellamy, was a safety at Rutgers, and while he went undrafted in the 1994 NFL Draft, he went on to play 14 seasons in the league for the Seattle Seahawks (1994-2000) and New Orleans Saints (2001-2007). In fact, from 1998 to 2004, Bellamy started every single week of the regular season.

More recently, his sister, Bre Bellamy, finished up her college basketball career, playing four seasons for William & Mary before finishing at UMass in 2023-24. As a forward, she averaged 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game with a 45.7% shooting percentage.

2. What did he do last season?

Bellamy was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after recording 27 tackles, 20 of which were solo, plus eight pass breakups and an interception.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Bellamy is set to resume a substantial role as one of the Knights' cornerbacks in 2026. However, at least according to the Knights' Week 1 depth chart, there is a chance he may not start every game thanks to DJ Bell rising to become a starting option alongside him and Antione Jackson.

While Bellamy's snap count could end up being reduced compared to 2025, it would likely have less to do with Bellamy himself and more to do with the quality of depth in the defensive back room behind him. During the Knights' local media day, Bellamy said the room would be "very, very deep," mentioning both Bell and Jailen Duffie.

Such a deep defensive back room can also create a competition for getting takeaways, which Bellamy said had become "the main game" of the Knights' practices.

"I think we were 94th in takeaways last year, and that's not what we want," Bellamy said.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 2 Jayden Williams and Tyren Hornes

No. 3 Jonathan Bibbs

No. 4 Braeden Marshall and Taevion Swint

No. 5 Josh Derry and DJ Bell

No. 6 Isaiah Nixon and DayDay Farmer

No. 7 Duane Thomas Jr. and Antione Jackson

No. 8 Demari Henderson and Rocco Marriott

No. 9 Waden Charles

No. 10 Kaleb Annett and Sincere Edwards

No. 11 Landen Chambers and Ken Talley

No. 12 Keyone Jenkins and Aymeric Koumba

No. 13 Caleb Rollerson

No. 14 Alonza Barnett III and Kahmel Johnson

No. 15 Will Stone and Preston Hall

No. 16 Dante Carr and TJ Branch

No. 17 Jailen Duffie

No. 18 Caleb Flagg and Caden Piening

No. 19 Rashad Henry

No. 20 Lewis Carter and Kaj Baker

No. 21 Ty Bartrum

No. 22 Amarion Queen

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Cole Kozlowski

No. 44 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 91 Donteye Drew

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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