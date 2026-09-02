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Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 2 Jayden Williams and Tyren Hornes

With two days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 2 jerseys: defensive back Jayden Williams and wide receiver Tyren Hornes.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost watches play against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost watches play against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

For this entry, we have two players with the same jersey number. So, with two days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Jayden Williams and wide receiver Tyren Hornes:

  1. Who is Jayden Williams?
  2. What did Williams do last season?
  3. What role is Williams going to have in 2026?
  4. Who is Tyren Hornes?
  5. What did Hornes do last season?
  6. What role is Hornes going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Jayden Williams?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Fifth Year

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 190 pounds

Hometown: Valrico, Florida

High School: Bloomingdale High School

Jayden Williams transferred to UCF before the 2025 season after four years at Florida Atlantic, the last of which saw him serve as one of the Owls' captains.

2. What did Williams do last season?

Williams played in two of the Knights' first three games in 2025 before a thumb injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. He recorded seven tackles, four of which were solo, during those two games.

3. What role is Williams going to have in 2026?

Williams said he was "extremely excited" and "blessed" to gain the medical waiver necessary for him to return for the 2026 season and after he was slated to have a co-starting role alongside Demari Henderson at safety, he is set to reassume a starting role alongside Henderson to start the 2026 season, according to the Knights' first depth chart.

4. Who is Tyren Hornes?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0 / 175 pounds

Hometown: Bradenton, Florida

High School: Booker High School

Tyren Hornes, formerly known as Tyren Wortham, was a the Knights' highest-rated high school signing if the 2026 recruiting class, being its only four-star one, according to 247Sports. His announcement about his commitment to the Knights did not come on Early Signing Day, but a month later at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3.

"I just wanted to be out there, let it be known that I've come to UCF, and it was my home," Hornes said following an Aug. 10 practice session.

5. What did Hornes do last season?

Hornes helped Booker High School reach the FHSAA 3A Semifinals in 2025. He logged 54 catches for 802 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 11 rushes for 122 yards and a touchdown, according to his UCF Athletics profile page.

6. What role is Hornes going to have in 2026?

Following a spring practice session on April 18, UCF wide receivers coach Sean Beckton said Hornes had "basically a complete game," and that at that point, for him, it was about "finding his way through."

Additionally, as coach Scott Frost detailed after an Aug. 10 practice session, he had been making "some really good plays" during fall camp.

"I think he's got the upside to be a really special player, and typical with guys like that is just how quick it clicks on and how fast they can be reliable and consistent, and he's certainly taking some huge strides," Frost said.

While Hornes may not have the expeience of other starters like Duane Thomas Jr. and Josh Derry, with the impression Hornes has made since he arrived at UCF, he earned a spot as the backup wide receiver to a returning Waden Charles, according to the Knights' first depth chart of the 2026 season. So, expect him to see at least some looks during the season as he gets acclimated to college football.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 3 Jonathan Bibbs

No. 4 Braeden Marshall and Taevion Swint

No. 5 Josh Derry and DJ Bell

No. 6 Isaiah Nixon and DayDay Farmer

No. 7 Duane Thomas Jr. and Antione Jackson

No. 8 Demari Henderson and Rocco Marriott

No. 9 Waden Charles

No. 10 Kaleb Annett and Sincere Edwards

No. 11 Landen Chambers and Ken Talley

No. 12 Keyone Jenkins and Aymeric Koumba

No. 13 Caleb Rollerson

No. 14 Alonza Barnett III and Kahmel Johnson

No. 15 Will Stone and Preston Hall

No. 16 Dante Carr and TJ Branch

No. 17 Jailen Duffie

No. 18 Caleb Flagg and Caden Piening

No. 19 Rashad Henry

No. 20 Lewis Carter and Kaj Baker

No. 21 Ty Bartrum

No. 22 Amarion Queen

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Cole Kozlowski

No. 44 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 91 Donteye Drew

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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