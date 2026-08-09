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Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

With 25 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 25 jersey: defensive back Rukeem Stroud.
Bryson Turner|
UCF running back Agyeman Addae competes with Rukeem Stroud during UCF Spring football practice at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Friday, April 11, 2025.
UCF running back Agyeman Addae competes with Rukeem Stroud during UCF Spring football practice at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Friday, April 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 25 days to go, let's meet UCF kicker defensive back Rukeem Stroud:

  1. Who is Rukeem Stroud?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Rukeem Stroud?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 165 pounds

Hometown: Plant City, Florida

High School: Tampa Bay Technical High School

When Rukeem Stroud was scouted back in 2023 by 247Sports' Andrew Ivins, he was described as a "multi-year Power Five starter upside" and "must keep evolving as a player."

According to 247Sports' timeline, Stroud initially committed to Wisconsin on June 2, 2024, which would have made him part of an Alex Grinch-led defense at the time. However, once UCF, a school he made an unofficial visit to back in September 2023, made him an offer a few weeks later, he flipped his commitment. This was all just under six months before Grinch would also end up joining the Knights as their defensive coordinator.

2. What did he do last season?

Stroud played in three games as a true freshman, allowing him to use a redshirt.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Stroud no longer needing to limit his playing time to qualify for a redshirt, his snap count could increase in 2026 in theory. However, he is also in a defensive back room that returned most of their contributors from last season: Demari Henderson, Jayden Bellamy, Antoine Jackson, Braeden Marshall and DJ Bell. Plus, it is also getting back Jayden Williams after an injury sidelined him for a majority of 2025 and added Ty Barturm, Matt Irwin and Jailen Duffie from the transfer portal.

With such depth in the Knights' secondary, Stroud seems the most likely to only see action in a few games, particularly during the garbage time portion of a blowout game, similar to their wins against North Carolina A&T and West Virginia last season.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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