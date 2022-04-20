UCF Football: What's Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?

UCF is in a unique situation with the 2022 linebacker depth chart, and that also impacts the recruiting class of 2023 and the Transfer Portal.

ORLANDO - Linebacker depth is quite precarious for the Knights. Will UCF be able to find enough pieces to play a traditional defense? Here are a few points to ponder:

*Which safeties play the Knight position (hybrid LB-S) at least part time?

*When will Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste come off the field?

*Can Maryland transfer Terrence Lewis play weak side linebacker and cover in the slot, if needed? He's certainly fast enough, but coverage is just as much about understanding the scheme and honing one's technique as it is natural ability.

*Do either of the freshman linebackers play a role this fall or will they just be special teams members? Neither Kameron Moore or TJ Bullard is very big, but both can really run and hit.

*Does UCF take one, perhaps two more linebackers via the Transfer Portal to help out this fall?

As for recruiting, how many prospects need to be signed in addition to current commitment Troy Ford, Jr.?

*UCF is after the Harris twins (Andrew and Michael) from Lake Brantley High School right outside Orlando. Does UCF take both of them and still recruit a fourth high school linebacker?

*Dee Crayton from Denmark HS (just north of Atlanta) is a prime target, He can play middle linebacker or weak side linebacker. Would the coaching staff for the Knights settle on just three linebackers overall if Crayton wanted to call Orlando home for four years?

*Jalen Smith is a speedy linebacker from just east of Atlanta at Grayson High School. He's probably going to grow into a weak side linebacker. Could he still play the hybrid linebacker position and be effective in coverage against slot receivers after he's gained 15-20 more pounds? Smith already weighs 200-pounds?

That is the type of question that impacts other linebackers because this all about finding the combination that makes the linebacker unit work well, not just one player.

There are several other linebackers that could end up impressing at UCF's camp as well, so even in just two months there might be a couple more linebackers to discuss. Here's a podcast further detailing UCF's overall linebacker situation.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis

Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?

UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback

UCF Recruiting Continues to Roll

Richardson Explodes; Knights Loaded at Running Back

Initial Thoughts from the UCF Spring Game, JRP, Keene & Castellanos

Don’t Sleep on UCF Defensive End Landon Woodson

Knights Land Big-Time Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Football Spring Game Recruiting Preview

2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions

Heading Into the UCF Spring Game, Four Recruits Knights Fans Should Know

Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?

Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With Buffalo Bills

UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape

UCF Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary

What Needs to be Seen from the UCF Spring Game to Consider Spring Practice a Success?