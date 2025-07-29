Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 12
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 12: The War Resumes (South Florida, 2013)
After losing its first four meetings and years of inactivity, UCF's arrival into the American Athletic Conference in 2013 marked the first chance to land the first hit in the War on I-4.
Despite UCF's spot at #17 in the nation and South Florida's two wins, the sold-out crowd at Bright House Networks Stadium was in for a game fitting of a rivalry.
Neither team ever got more than a score ahead of the other, thanks in part to seven total turnovers between both teams, five of which were given up by the Knights. By halftime, South Florida's Marvin Kloss and UCF's Shawn Moffitt each nailed two field goals, with only a touchdown reception from tight end Justin Tukes keeping the Knights ahead.
In a battle between future NFL quarterbacks, UCF's Blake Bortles narrowly beat South Florida's Mike White with 219 passing yards and two touchdowns. White accrued 211 yards, but his contributions helped set up rushing scores from Marcus Shaw and Chris Dunkley.
This back and forth gave the Bulls the lead for most of the fourth until the Cardiac Knights did their thing.
First, the UCF defense forced a 51-yard field goal from Kloss that would have put the Bulls up two scores; he missed. On the ensuing drive, Bortles found future NFL receiver Breshad Perriman for a 52-yard touchdown to take the lead, making the previous missed field goal the difference. Finally, junior defensive back Jordan Ozerities picked up his only interception of the season to seal the deal.
Not only did this matchup clinch the Knights at least a share of the AAC Title and preserve their run to a BCS Bowl berth, but it also marked a turning point for the War on I-4, something that would be made apparent in the years to come.
Catch up on the rest of the list below:
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 25
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 24
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 23
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 22
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 21
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 20
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 19
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of The 21st Century: No. 18
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of the 21st Century: No. 17
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of the 21st Century: No. 16
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of the 21st Century: No. 15
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games Of the 21st Century: No. 14
Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 13