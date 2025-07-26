Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 15
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 15: The Return From Irma (Maryland, 2017)
Given how the 2017 season ended for the UCF Knights, it can be easy to forget how, at one point, they were preoccupied with more pressing matters.
After blowing out FIU in the season-opener, Hurricane Irma, which had reached as high as a Category 5, had central Florida in its sights. As it barreled through the Panhandle, the UCF area still experienced sustained wind speeds between 55-57 mph, with 75-79 mph gusts, and flooding of hundreds of homes.
While the storm itself delayed the Knights' game against Memphis to a few weeks later, their game against Georgia Tech, slated for the weekend after that, was canceled due to Spectrum Stadium still playing host to the Florida National Guard as it assisted in continued relief efforts.
So, after two unplanned weeks off, the Knights came back together to host Maryland. It was like they never missed a beat, running away in the second half, 38-10.
The Knights infiltrated the backfield often, totaling five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Though they could not stop future NFL wide receiver D.J. Moore from getting 83 yards on eight catches for the Terps' lone touchdown.
Quarterback McKenzie Milton not only completed 18 of 30 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, but also led the team in rushing with 94 yards. The rushing attack came in handy for the Knights, who combined for 250 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Future NFL tight end Jordan Akins, who led the team with 57 receiving yards, caught UCF's lone passing touchdown early in the third.
With the 2017 season back underway after a dire time for the local community and the prospect of playing for 11 weeks straight, this game foreshadowed just what the college football world was in for.
