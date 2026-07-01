The 2026 UCF Knights Olympic Sports Transfer Portal Tracker

The transfer portal has made its mark across the entire world of college athletics, even outside the gridiron, basketball courts and diamonds.

This article breaks down all offseason transfer portal activity across the UCF Knights' Olympic Sports programs, from the defending Sun Belt champion men's soccer squad to the two-time defending Big 12 champion rowing team.

This tracker covers every addition and departure and, when applicable, poses a question or two about what they could mean for the team’s future.

Volleyball

Incoming Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School 2025 Stats Kiki Horne Outside Hitter 2 UCLA Started 2 of 7 matches played. Recorded 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks. Emma Cook Middle Blocker 2 Eastern Florida State College (JUCO) Named to all-conference 1st Team. Recorded 161 kills (1.79 kills per set), 18 digs, and 60 blocks. Chloe Albiez Outside Hitter 2 Feather River College (3C2A) Named AVCA Two-Year College Women's Player of the Year. Recorded 513 kills (4.28 Kills Per Set), 295 digs, 55 blocks and 55 service aces.

Notes

Both Kiki Horne and Chloe Albiez are set to compete with Fallon Stewart for who is going to start at outside hitter alongside AVCA Honorable Mention All-American Avah Armour.

Outgoing Transfer

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining 2025 Stats Destination Mya Ball Setter 3 Redshirted 2025 season. Loyola Chicago

Notes

Men's Soccer

Incoming Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School 2025 Stats Matisse Hebert Goalkeeper 2 Wisconsin Started 13 of 14 matches played. Made 37 saves (67.3% SV Pct.), 1.37 GAA Takahiro Fujita Defender 1 Marshall Started 10 of 13 matches played. Scored 3 goals with 1 assist. Joachim Kyei Midfielder 3 Daytona State (JUCO) Named JUCO D1 All-American by United Soccer Coaches. Scored 5 goals with 8 assists. Hugo Vien Midfielder 2 Limestone (DII) Was on UCF squad, but did not see action.

Notes

Takahiro Fujita's arrival in Orlando comes nearly a year and a half after Orlando City SC selected him in the third round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Matisse Hebert is set to battle it out with sophomore Timo Haböck for the starting goalkeeper job.

Women's Soccer

Incoming Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School 2025 Stats Bella Douglas Defender 1 Boston College Started 17 of 18 matches. Got 3 assists. Naomi Clark Forward 1 Oklahoma Started 11 of 18 matches played. Scored 8 goals with 5 assists. Carli Crews Defender 3 Memphis Started 13 of 17 matches played. Kaïna Cesar Goalkeeper 2 Lipscomb Named 3rd-Team All-ASUN. Made 67 saves (82.7% Save Pct.), 0.75 GAA Alysiah Lockette Forward 2 Baylor Entered 22 matches off the bench. Scored 3 goals with 3 assists. Ansley Ittel Goalkeeper 3 Louisiana Tech Started in 4 of 5 matches played. Made 29 saves (87.9% Save Pct.), 0.81 GAA Momo Chogyoji Midfielder 2 Arizona Western (JUCO) Named to NJCAA All-Tournament Team. Scored 7 goals with 6 assists.

Notes

Kaïna Cesar and Ansley Ittel are set to battle for the Knights' starting goalkeeper job after All-Big 12 Second Teamer Genesis Perez Watson turned professional.

Outgoing Transfers

Name Position Years of Eligibility Remaining 2025 Stats Destination Honoka Hamano Midfielder 1 Named 2nd-Team All-Big 12 and 3rd-Team All-Region. Scored 4 goals with 6 assists Georgia Audrey Buck Defender 1 Played in 10 matches, starting in one. South Florida Sami Lipcon Goalkeeper 3 Did not see pitch in 2025. Xavier

Remaining Questions

Can UCF maintain goal scoring? With Hamano's transfer, UCF lost its top three goal scorers from 2025, who accounted for 19 of the Knights' 30 goals. With coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak's squad already on the borderline of the Top 10 in goals scored in the Big 12 in 2025, a group of five to six forwards, which includes transfers Naomi Clark and Alysiah Lockette, is at the forefront of taking the goal-scoring torch in 2026 with a new goalkeeper behind them. Speaking of a new goalkeeper...

Can UCF's new goalkeeper hold off Big 12 offenses? After recording the second-highest save percentage in the Big 12 and recording the ninth-most saves in a season in program history, Genesis Perez Watson has turned professional. Considering what she needed to do to help the Knights reach their first NCAA Tournament since 2022, the pressure is on for the goalkeeper taking her place, who is looking most likely to be a new transfer from either the ASUN or CUSA.

Track and Field/Cross Country

Incoming Transfers

Name Event Group Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School Notes



Caroline Moon Distance 1 Utah State Ran Mile and 3K Indoors and 1500m and 5K Outdoors Amanda Kotambe Mid Distance 2 Butler Community College 2026 NJCAA Outdoor 800m National Champion and 1500m Bronze Medalist. 2026 NJCAA Indoor 800m Silver Medalist Skylar Watts Sprints 2 South Florida Part of AAC 4x100m Relay Bronze Medalist Team. Also ran 200m & 400m. Valeria Smirnova Jumps 3 Georgia Competed in High Jump Dunja Sikima Distance/Cross Country 3 Arizona Ran 800m in Outdoor Season and DMR in Indoor Season Kaitlynn Webbe Sprints 2 UNLV Earned silver medal (outdoors) and bronze medal (indoors) as part of 4x400m team at MW Championships Kori Moore Sprints/Hurdles 2 Tusculum (DII) NCAA DII 4x100m National Champion

Notes

Coach Dana Boone has utilized the transfer portal to acquire new runners for her relay teams over the last few seasons. With Jazmen Newberry and Twaniese Johnson's graduations, athletes like Kaitlynn Webbe, Kori Moore and Skylar Watts now become contenders to take over on the relay team they already have experience in.

Distance coach Bryan Harmon once again dips into the transfer portal after the success of Louisville transfer Alexandra Raquet last cross country season. Dunja Sikima already has experience in the Big 12 from her freshman season with Arizona.

Tennis, Golf and Rowing

Incoming Transfers

Name Sport Years of Eligibility Remaining Previous School 2026 Stats Mohammad Alkotop Men's Tennis 1 Florida State Went 11-9 in Singles Play (Mostly on Courts 3-5). Went 15-10 in Doubles Play. Brodie Cunningham Men's Golf 2 Nebraska Ranked #733 in the nation. Averaged 72.95 strokes per round (+1.84 over par).

Outgoing Transfers

Name Sport Years of Eligibility Remaining 2025 Stats Destination Lauren Seye Women's Tennis 3 Went 9-7 in Singles and 14-6 in Doubles in 2026 Dual Match Season Mississippi State Aya El Aouni Women's Tennis 3 Redshirted Season LSU

Notes and Remaining Questions

El Aouni and Seye transferring out paves the way for Daryna Shoshyna to return to the Knights in 2026-27 after being awarded a medical redshirt, and Jantje Tilbuerger to return for a fifth year as a grad student.

How do the Knights handle their depth? Even with El Aouni and Seye transferring out, the Knights are still set to have a player returning for her fifth season, two players returning from injury, two All-Big 12 Second Team Singles honorees and the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation set to arrive. Coach Bryan Koniecko is going to have to find a way to decide which of these players are going to take the court for the Knights in each dual match in 2027.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

The 2026 UCF Knights Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

UCF Knights Class of 2026 Early Signing Day Tracker