The 2026 UCF Knights Olympic Sports Transfer Portal Tracker
The transfer portal has made its mark across the entire world of college athletics, even outside the gridiron, basketball courts and diamonds.
This article breaks down all offseason transfer portal activity across the UCF Knights' Olympic Sports programs, from the defending Sun Belt champion men's soccer squad to the two-time defending Big 12 champion rowing team.
This tracker covers every addition and departure and, when applicable, poses a question or two about what they could mean for the team’s future.
Volleyball
Incoming Transfers
Name
Position
Years of Eligibility Remaining
Previous School
2025 Stats
Kiki Horne
Outside Hitter
2
UCLA
Started 2 of 7 matches played. Recorded 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks.
Emma Cook
Middle Blocker
2
Eastern Florida State College (JUCO)
Named to all-conference 1st Team. Recorded 161 kills (1.79 kills per set), 18 digs, and 60 blocks.
Chloe Albiez
Outside Hitter
2
Feather River College (3C2A)
Named AVCA Two-Year College Women's Player of the Year. Recorded 513 kills (4.28 Kills Per Set), 295 digs, 55 blocks and 55 service aces.
Notes
- Both Kiki Horne and Chloe Albiez are set to compete with Fallon Stewart for who is going to start at outside hitter alongside AVCA Honorable Mention All-American Avah Armour.
Outgoing Transfer
Name
Position
Years of Eligibility Remaining
2025 Stats
Destination
Mya Ball
Setter
3
Redshirted 2025 season.
Loyola Chicago
Notes
Men's Soccer
Incoming Transfers
Name
Position
Years of Eligibility Remaining
Previous School
2025 Stats
Matisse Hebert
Goalkeeper
2
Wisconsin
Started 13 of 14 matches played. Made 37 saves (67.3% SV Pct.), 1.37 GAA
Takahiro Fujita
Defender
1
Marshall
Started 10 of 13 matches played. Scored 3 goals with 1 assist.
Joachim Kyei
Midfielder
3
Daytona State (JUCO)
Named JUCO D1 All-American by United Soccer Coaches. Scored 5 goals with 8 assists.
Hugo Vien
Midfielder
2
Limestone (DII)
Was on UCF squad, but did not see action.
Notes
- Takahiro Fujita's arrival in Orlando comes nearly a year and a half after Orlando City SC selected him in the third round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
- Matisse Hebert is set to battle it out with sophomore Timo Haböck for the starting goalkeeper job.
Women's Soccer
Incoming Transfers
Name
Position
Years of Eligibility Remaining
Previous School
2025 Stats
Bella Douglas
Defender
1
Boston College
Started 17 of 18 matches. Got 3 assists.
Naomi Clark
Forward
1
Oklahoma
Started 11 of 18 matches played. Scored 8 goals with 5 assists.
Carli Crews
Defender
3
Memphis
Started 13 of 17 matches played.
Kaïna Cesar
Goalkeeper
2
Lipscomb
Named 3rd-Team All-ASUN. Made 67 saves (82.7% Save Pct.), 0.75 GAA
Alysiah Lockette
Forward
2
Baylor
Entered 22 matches off the bench. Scored 3 goals with 3 assists.
Ansley Ittel
Goalkeeper
3
Louisiana Tech
Started in 4 of 5 matches played. Made 29 saves (87.9% Save Pct.), 0.81 GAA
Momo Chogyoji
Midfielder
2
Arizona Western (JUCO)
Named to NJCAA All-Tournament Team. Scored 7 goals with 6 assists.
Notes
- Kaïna Cesar and Ansley Ittel are set to battle for the Knights' starting goalkeeper job after All-Big 12 Second Teamer Genesis Perez Watson turned professional.
Outgoing Transfers
Name
Position
Years of Eligibility Remaining
2025 Stats
Destination
Honoka Hamano
Midfielder
1
Named 2nd-Team All-Big 12 and 3rd-Team All-Region. Scored 4 goals with 6 assists
Georgia
Audrey Buck
Defender
1
Played in 10 matches, starting in one.
South Florida
Sami Lipcon
Goalkeeper
3
Did not see pitch in 2025.
Xavier
Remaining Questions
Can UCF maintain goal scoring? With Hamano's transfer, UCF lost its top three goal scorers from 2025, who accounted for 19 of the Knights' 30 goals. With coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak's squad already on the borderline of the Top 10 in goals scored in the Big 12 in 2025, a group of five to six forwards, which includes transfers Naomi Clark and Alysiah Lockette, is at the forefront of taking the goal-scoring torch in 2026 with a new goalkeeper behind them. Speaking of a new goalkeeper...
Can UCF's new goalkeeper hold off Big 12 offenses? After recording the second-highest save percentage in the Big 12 and recording the ninth-most saves in a season in program history, Genesis Perez Watson has turned professional. Considering what she needed to do to help the Knights reach their first NCAA Tournament since 2022, the pressure is on for the goalkeeper taking her place, who is looking most likely to be a new transfer from either the ASUN or CUSA.
Track and Field/Cross Country
Incoming Transfers
Name
Event Group
Years of Eligibility Remaining
Previous School
Notes
Caroline Moon
Distance
1
Utah State
Ran Mile and 3K Indoors and 1500m and 5K Outdoors
Amanda Kotambe
Mid Distance
2
Butler Community College
2026 NJCAA Outdoor 800m National Champion and 1500m Bronze Medalist. 2026 NJCAA Indoor 800m Silver Medalist
Skylar Watts
Sprints
2
South Florida
Part of AAC 4x100m Relay Bronze Medalist Team. Also ran 200m & 400m.
Valeria Smirnova
Jumps
3
Georgia
Competed in High Jump
Dunja Sikima
Distance/Cross Country
3
Arizona
Ran 800m in Outdoor Season and DMR in Indoor Season
Kaitlynn Webbe
Sprints
2
UNLV
Earned silver medal (outdoors) and bronze medal (indoors) as part of 4x400m team at MW Championships
Kori Moore
Sprints/Hurdles
2
Tusculum (DII)
NCAA DII 4x100m National Champion
Notes
- Coach Dana Boone has utilized the transfer portal to acquire new runners for her relay teams over the last few seasons. With Jazmen Newberry and Twaniese Johnson's graduations, athletes like Kaitlynn Webbe, Kori Moore and Skylar Watts now become contenders to take over on the relay team they already have experience in.
- Distance coach Bryan Harmon once again dips into the transfer portal after the success of Louisville transfer Alexandra Raquet last cross country season. Dunja Sikima already has experience in the Big 12 from her freshman season with Arizona.
Tennis, Golf and Rowing
Incoming Transfers
Name
Sport
Years of Eligibility Remaining
Previous School
2026 Stats
Mohammad Alkotop
Men's Tennis
1
Florida State
Went 11-9 in Singles Play (Mostly on Courts 3-5). Went 15-10 in Doubles Play.
Brodie Cunningham
Men's Golf
2
Nebraska
Ranked #733 in the nation. Averaged 72.95 strokes per round (+1.84 over par).
Outgoing Transfers
Name
Sport
Years of Eligibility Remaining
2025 Stats
Destination
Lauren Seye
Women's Tennis
3
Went 9-7 in Singles and 14-6 in Doubles in 2026 Dual Match Season
Mississippi State
Aya El Aouni
Women's Tennis
3
Redshirted Season
LSU
Notes and Remaining Questions
- El Aouni and Seye transferring out paves the way for Daryna Shoshyna to return to the Knights in 2026-27 after being awarded a medical redshirt, and Jantje Tilbuerger to return for a fifth year as a grad student.
How do the Knights handle their depth? Even with El Aouni and Seye transferring out, the Knights are still set to have a player returning for her fifth season, two players returning from injury, two All-Big 12 Second Team Singles honorees and the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation set to arrive. Coach Bryan Koniecko is going to have to find a way to decide which of these players are going to take the court for the Knights in each dual match in 2027.
Catch up on more UCF news below:
The 2026 UCF Knights Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker
UCF Knights Class of 2026 Early Signing Day Tracker
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Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner