Linda Nosková vs. Elise Mertens Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinals

No. 25-ranked Elise Mertens has made a deep run at Wimbledon in 2026, reaching the quarterfinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the first time in her career.

Mertens upset the No. 2-ranked player in this tournament – Elena Rybakina – in the third round and won in straight sets in Round 4 to set up a matchup with No. 9-ranked Linda Noskova.

Noskova is making just the second quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam in her career, knocking off American Madison Keys in Round 4.

Oddsmakers have set Noskova as the favorite in this match, even though the 21-year-old doesn’t have a ton of previous success at Wimbledon, making just one fourth-round appearance prior to 2026.

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for this match.

Linda Nosková vs. Elise Mertens Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Linda Nosková: -160

Elise Mertens: +131

Total

22.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Linda Nosková vs. Elise Mertens How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Linda Nosková vs. Elise Mertens History and Wimbledon Performance

Linda Nosková

The No. 9-ranked player at Wimbledon, Noskova knocked off No. 17-ranked Sorana Cirstea in the third round and No. 26 Madison Keys in the fourth round to reach the quarterfinals.

Noskova made the fourth round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, but she’s coming off a disappointing showing at Roland Garros, losing in the first round. She’s only made one quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam in her career (the 2024 Australian Open), so it’ll be interesting to see how she fares in this match.

Elise Mertens

Mertens has won three of her four matches in this tournament in straight sets, and she’s in a quarterfinal of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2020.

The 30-year-old upset No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the third round in straight sets, yet she remains an underdog in this match.

Mertens and Noskova have never faced off in their careers.

Linda Nosková vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Pick

Both of these players are favored to win a set in the latest odds at DraftKings, which would set up a third and final set on Wednesday.

Yet, the total (2.5 sets) has the OVER set at +110.

I think there’s value in taking the OVER in this match, as Noskova has played three sets in two of her four matches in this tournament and Mertens has been pretty impressive despite being a lower seed.

Both of these players are winning over 72 percent of their service games in 2026, with Noskova winning over 78 percent – a major reason why she’s already won four matches in this tournament.

If both players are able to handle business when it’s their serve, it could set up an exciting third and final set where it comes down to one of these players being able to break the other. Since both Noskova and Mertens don’t have much experience this far in a Grand Slam, I’d much rather target the total sets than bet on one of these players to pick up a win.

Pick: OVER 2.5 Sets (+110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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