Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinals

No. 6-ranked Taylor Fritz and No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev have a ton of history against each other, and they’ll add another chapter to the book on Wednesday in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Zverev – the French Open winner in 2026 – advanced through the fourth round on Tuesday, finishing his match against Jiri Lehecka with a win in four sets. There is a bit of a rest issue for Zverev, as his match was suspended on Monday and forced to resume on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fritz has been resting after downing No. 10 Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

This will be the 16th time that Fritz and Zverev have matched up in their careers, and the fourth time at Wimbledon. Fritz, who won the last match at Wimbledon in 2024, is on a seven-match winning streak against the German star.

Oddsmakers have essentially set this match as a pick’em, though Fritz (-111) is considered a small favorite over Zverev (-109).

Let’s dive right into the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for Fritz vs. Zverev on Wednesday.

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taylor Fritz: -111

Alexander Zverev: -109

Total

44.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev History and Wimbledon Performance

Taylor Fritz

Fritz has Zverev’s number, and that’s not an overexaggeration. Since Zverev beat him in 2024 at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome, Fritz has rattled off seven straight wins against him, including multiple on grass.

The American beat Zverev in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024 and he won their last Grand Slam matchup at the U.S. Open in that same year. In addition to the 2024 win at Wimbledon, Fritz beat Zverev on grass in the Stuttgart Open final in 2025 and in the semis of the Halle Open in 2026.

At Wimbledon, Fritz has made the quarterfinals in four of his last five starts, including a semifinal appearance in 2025. He’s dropped just one set in this tournament, knocking off No. 10 Alexander Bublik in straight sets in Round 4.

Alexander Zverev

Could Zverev win back-to-back Grand Slams? He’s facing a tough test in a pick’em on Wednesday after playing a four-set match against Jiri Lehecka in Round 4.

Zverev struggled at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2025, losing in the first round to Arthur Rinderknech. However, he has bounced back nicely in 2026, losing just two of the 14 sets that he’s played.

Prior to his 2025 exit, he had made at least the third round in his last three starts at Wimbledon.

Zverev won the French Open, which is likely boosting his status here, but he has not fared well against Fritz, going 5-10 in his career.

Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick

Oddsmakers may have this match set as a pick’em, but I think all signs point to Fritz advancing to a second straight semifinal at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The American has a ton of previous success against Zverev, especially on grass. Four of Zverev’s five wins against Fritz all time came in 2022 or earlier, and he’s lost eight of their last nine meetings.

I also think there is a massive rest advantage for Fritz in this match. Zverev had to finish his fourth-round match on Tuesday, and now he has a quick turnaround with the earlier match on Wednesday in the men’s quarterfinals.

Fritz has dropped just one set all tournament, and he made quick work of Bublik to advance to the quarters. Since he already has a win on grass over Zverev this year, I think Fritz will be pretty confident that he can win this match.

In fact, I think the American would be a much bigger favorite had Zverev not won the French Open a few weeks ago. This is a different tournament, and I think it favors Fritz’s game, as he’s had by far the most success at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in his career.

Pick: Taylor Fritz Moneyline (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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