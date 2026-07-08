Karolína Muchová vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Semifinals

No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, as she knocked off No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula in three sets in the quarterfinals.

Gauff has been far from dominant in this tournament, going to a third set in four of her five matches, but she’s just one win away from a Grand Slam final appearance.

No. 10-ranked Karlina Muchova is standing in her way after she upset Naomi Osaka in the quarterfinals. Osaka had knocked off No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, but Muchova continued her career-best run at Wimbledon with a straight-set victory on Tuesday.

This semifinal matchup will be the eighth head-to-head between Muchova and Gauff, and it is the fourth meeting between the two in 2026.

Gauff has the all-time advantage against Muchova, winning six of the first seven meetings, but she’s set as an underdog in this matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the semis at Wimbledon and my prediction for Thursday’s match.

Karolína Muchová vs. Coco Gauff Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Karolína Muchová: -114

Coco Gauff: -107

Total

22.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Karolína Muchová vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Karolína Muchová vs. Coco Gauff History and Wimbledon Performance

Karolína Muchová

Muchova made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2021, but she was a first-round exit in each of the last four years. So, this semifinal run is a major step forward for the 29-year-old as she aims to get back to a Grand Slam final for the first time since the 2023 French Open.

Muchova won her first three matches in straight sets before going the distance against Barbora Krejčíková in Round 4, winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. She then knocked off Osaka in straight sets in the quarterfinals, setting up an exciting date with Gauff.

The last time these two players matched up, Muchova earned her first-ever win against Gauff – 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 – in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.

Coco Gauff

This is the best run at Wimbledon for Gauff in her career, and it isn’t particularly close. She was a fourth-round exit several times (her best finish) before this year’s tournament and was a first-round exit in 2025.

Now, after knocking off Pegula in the quarterfinals, Gauff is making her first-ever semifinals appearance at Wimbledon and her first Grand Slam semifinal since she won the 2025 French Open.

In seven matches against Muchova, Gauff is 6-1, including two wins in 2026. Gauff beat Muchova at the Australian Open in the fourth round and the Miami Open in the semifinals.

Karolína Muchová vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Pick

Since the second round, Gauff has needed a third set in every one of her matches to advance, easily clearing 22.5 games in all of them. In fact, she’s played at least 28 games in four consecutive matches.

The American hasn’t fared nearly as well at Wimbledon as she has at other Grand Slams, so I’m a little skeptical of this run, even though she knocked off the No. 4-ranked player in Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Muchova has only had one match go to three sets, but she still went over 22.5 games in her win over Osaka in the quarterfinals.

This year, Gauff and Muchova have met three times and two of those matches, including their last one, went to a third set.

Both of these players have struggled at times at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, so I don’t mind taking the OVER on the total games rather than picking a side in this match.

Pick: OVER 22.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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