UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #10, WR Kobe Hudson

ORLANDO - After a sophomore season in which wide receiver Kobe Hudson produced 44 receptions, 580 yards, 13.8 average, and four touchdowns, he was ready for change. After hitting the Transfer Portal, Hudson ended up under the direction of familiar faces at UCF.

Head Coach Gus Malzahn and some of the current UCF assistant coaching staff were the ones responsible for securing Hudson’s letter of intent with Auburn. Now back together, there’s a chance for big things this spring and beyond. Here’s why Hudson needs to maximize his opportunities during the 14 practices and spring game.

Kobe Hudson

Size: 6’1”, 200-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

Experience

As noted above, Hudson has been a leading receiver for Auburn last season. More importantly, his competition came against many of the best defensive backs in the country. He’s battle tested. With two years of eligibility left, Hudson has a chance to make his mark with UCF as well. That’s good, because there’s definitely an opening.

Who’s the Third Wide Receiver?

After losing fifth-year senior Brandon Johnson, the Knights need a boundary wide receiver. Will it be Hudson? It certainly could be. There’s no backup that stood out behind Johnson last fall. While an open competition, it is hard to fathom Auburn’s leading pass catcher making the starting lineup. One of the prime reasons why, Hudson made great catches last fall.

Great Hands

There were multiple times last year that Hudson absolutely snagged the football, while staying in bounds and/or taking it away from a defender, that were phenomenal catches. That’s a rare skill to make those circus catches while being under duress from a defender.

Those types of plays move the chains, score touchdowns, and project the momentum to that player’s team. Hudson’s big-play abilities are important not only for him and the Knights during those plays, but he’s also a player that could offset the desire for teams to focus on Jaylon Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe. With three talented wide receivers, UCF will be one of the most difficult matchups in the AAC, as well as the country. Now, can he learn the offense in a hurry?

Knowing the Playbook

This is the category that allows Hudson to be ranked No. 10 on this list. He must be comfortable with each of the nuances of the offense, the checks, signals from the sideline, etc. to maximize his chances to not only catch passes but also know when and who to block during running plays.

If he’s in tune with everything that is going on with the offense, that also allows for the quarterbacks and himself to learn each other’s tendencies better. That’s probably the biggest factor, but it starts with the playbook.

Quarterbacks are not going to be all that excited about throwing the football to a player they do not trust to run the correct route. Thus, it’s up to everyone to get Hudson and his talent up to speed with the offense as quickly as possible. One more category to consider.

Versatility

Hudson could move around, potentially speaking. Boundary is the likely primary spot for him, but perhaps he could play slot and/or outside receiver as well. Injuries, players needing a breather after a long catch and run, or some other scenario can take place.

Additionally, if Hudson moves around it makes it more difficult for defenses to pinpoint what it should do to slow him down. That’s a nice advantage.

Final Thoughts

Hudson can be the glue for the passing game if he nails down the third wide receiver position. Maybe that’s even the way the UCF offense truly takes off because teams cannot match up with all of the Knights speed.

As long as he acquaints himself with the playbook, it looks like all systems are a go for the Auburn wide receiver transfer.

