UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #11, WR Jaylon Robinson

The playmaker from Texas is back to terrorize secondaries for one more season. Will wide receiver Jaylon Robinson help the Knights reach a major bowl game in 2022?

ORLANDO - Once UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson went down with injury in 2021, it really changed the offense for the Knights. Remember his incredible one-handed fourth down snag for a touchdown against Louisville?

That grab was arguably as good as any during the past college football season, and not having Robinson for six games, plus being no place near healthy in several of the others, caused the Knights to alter game plans.

Robinson Changes UCF’s offense in many different ways, and that’s a major reason why he’s No. 11 on this list. Here’s a look at how bringing Robinson back into the fold this spring impacts UCF long term.

Jaylon Robinson

Size: 5’9”, 180-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

Experience

He needs no introduction for UCF fans. Robinson’s career statistics with the Knights reads as follows: 73 receptions, 1,301 yards, 17.8 average, and eight touchdowns. That’s from just one-and-a-half seasons at UCF. If he stays healthy in 2022, especially with the other talent around him like Ryan O’Keefe, No. 14 on this same countdown , the final tally for Robinson’s numbers could actually spike in 2022.

Who Will Defenses Double Cover?

As noted on this very site multiple times already, and many more times to come, opposing defensive coordinators cannot double Robinson and O’Keefe. That does not take into account players like Florida transfer tight end Kemore Gamble or Auburn transfer wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

Pick your poison.

Robinson is not a player that many defensive backs can truly run with. He’s a blur. Further, he’s twitchy in space, i.e. liking to catching a fly with chopsticks via Mr. Miyagi in the movie The Karate Kid. That’s especially important to note as this category gets broken down into subcategories.

Screens

Look for teams to play quite a bit of zone against the Knights next fall. Man coverage is really risky. That opens the door for a lot of quick screens, tunnel screens and even just that simple “look pass” where the UCF signal caller just turns and throws the football to Robinson because the cornerback in front of him is playing way off the line of scrimmage.

Even if he’s just gaining five, six or seven yards during screens, it opens up other opportunities and keeps the chains moving. Each screen can also potentially bring defensive backs closer to the line of scrimmage. That’s when the Knights can hammer defenses with a variety of passing game concepts.

Opening the Passing Game

If teams come up to the line to play man, of course the bombs to Robinson are a possibility. Beyond that obvious notion, watch for a lot of shallow crossing patterns and combination routes where UCF receivers operate in tandem.

Rub routes and flooding one side of the field where it places defensive backs in a bind to make a definitive decision on switching or running through traffic while attempting to keep up with Robinson and all the other speedy UCF receivers. Good luck. Opposing defensive backs will need it. That brings up another point about how Robinson impacts the overall UCF offense, and it’s vital.

Running Game Benefits from Robinson’s Return

With some of the load taken off of running backs like Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson, Robinson helps the team just by being on the field. Again, pick your poison. Go ahead, double cover Robinson. That’s when Bowser destroys the other team’s run defense.

Look, teams are not likely to stop Bowser (or Richardson for that matter) with six in the box. If teams are geared to stop Robinson and the Knights from passing the football and go with five in the box, forget it. UCF will run wild and possibly hit the 250 yard rushing mark. All of that is why spring ball is so important for Robinson and the Knights.

Timing and Rhythm

Talent aside, there are no two positions more tied to one another than quarterback and receiver. Regardless of which quarterback ends up being the man behind center for the Knights, Robinson needs to get back in a groove with the passing game. He missed quite a bit of time last season.

Further, Chip Lindsey, UCF’s new Offensive Coordinator, is helping to direct the offense now. He is quite familiar with the way Head Coach Gus Malzahn operates. They will work well together, but he’s still going to add some new wrinkles to the offense. That’s inevitable and Robinson can benefit.

If Robinson gets the offense down pat this spring, his ranking as the No. 11 player on this list could be actually under sold. He’s so experienced and so talented that the thought was other players could benefit from spring even more than Robinson. There’s still that chance that he truly takes that big step and becomes a college football player. To do that, Robinson must be completely in sync with what’s happening play to play.

Final Thoughts

Robinson could explode for 70 catches and 1,200 yards this fall. Hard to say. Most importantly, he will impact the Knights offense as a whole just with his speed and overall playmaking ability being in the lineup. Robinson does not have to touch the football during a 10-play drive, yet he can create a scenario where Bowser is facing fewer defenders in the box.

When he’s double teamed, one of the other wide receivers is likely going to be open against a defensive back or linebacker that just cannot cover him in space.

Button line, Robinson changes the UCF offense in a multitude of ways. It’s good that he’s back for spring ball. He’s going to improve his game and the Knights will be a far better offense this fall because of him practicing now.

