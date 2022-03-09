Top 2024 Alabama Prep Defensive Lineman To Visit UCF
ORLANDO - Many programs around the country hosted junior days during the first weekend in March. For other programs like UCF, several top targets will be brought in during the latter half of the month. As it stands right now, the goal is to have most of the top prospects visit during the last two weekends of the month. Of course there will be some unofficial visits during other days when prospects can make it as well.
See this article for more details about some of the names that already announced they would be visiting.
The list of players will be both in-state and out-of-state recruits. One of them is a very important class of 2024 prospect as well. With the recruiting calendar sped up, many top 2024 recruits are starting to venture out and visit schools unofficially as well.
Kavion Henderson had the opportunity to participate at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp and did quite well with the drills and instruction given to him. Seeing his 6’3”, 242-pound frame move in space provides an idea that he’s not just a defensive lineman, but truly an athlete. He’s very nimble and projects well with playing defensive end or potentially moving inside to be a three technique.
With two more years of high school, the Leeds (Ala.) High School prospect could be 260-pounds or more by the time he graduates. Even at his current size, it’s attracted a lot of interest from college coaches and the scholarship offers have followed.
UCF, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina State, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Marshall, Oregon, Arizona State, and Southern California represent the majority of Henderson’s offers. That list would be considered tremendous if he just finished his senior year, let alone his sophomore campaign.
As for which coaches are recruiting Henderson for the Knights, he mentioned in an exchange of messages that Defensive Ends Coach Kenny Ingram and Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams were leading his recruitment for UCF.
UCF is still attempting to break through with top high school targets in the state of Alabama, and Henderson will remain one of the top prospects for UCF all the way through until he signs his letter of intent.
More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
UCF Football Recruit Davin Wydner Signs NIL Deal
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #11, WR Jaylon Robinson
UCF Spring Unofficial Visit List: Hale to Visit Knights
UCF Recruiting Tracker: DT Terry Simmons, Jr.
Read More
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #12, DB Brandon Adams
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #13, Offensive Tackle Tylan Grable
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #14, Wide Receiver Ryan O'Keefe
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #15, Center Matt Lee
Future UCF QB Davin Wydner Wins Florida 4A Prep Football POY
UCF Football Recruiting Notes, Singleton and Green
Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan
Class of 2023: Examining UCF Running Back Recruiting
Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer
Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles
UCF Recruiting the Transfer Portal, Talking Jordan Domineck
Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour