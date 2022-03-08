UCF Football Recruit Davin Wydner Signs NIL Deal

Cashing in, that would be quarterback Davin Wydner before he ever plays a down for the UCF Knights.

ORLANDO - It’s amazing just how quickly NIL is sweeping across the College Football landscape. One simply does not know when or who will sign a NIL deal. Case in point, UCF walk-on quarterback Davin Wydner.

He did not play for UCF yet. Heck, he did not yet receive a full ride to play for the Knights. Yet, Wydner still earned a NIL deal already. Surprising? Maybe, maybe not.

A few things to note about Wydner’s deal prior to a short podcast that can be seen thereafter. First, good for Wydner. It’s an opportunity and he took it. Second, imagine what other UCF Football players as well as athletes overall are going to be able to do with their own name, image and likeness?

If you are a well known player that’s being broadcasted across major television stations while playing in the Big XII, it’s hard to imagine that there will not be a plethora of opportunities for them.

Lastly, it’s interesting to think about all the possibilities. From car dealerships, insurance companies, restaurants, clothing lines, athletic gear, law firms, and more, it’s a wide-open situation for UCF athletes in one of the biggest metropolitan markets in the country, Orlando, being all around the beautiful UCF campus. Here’s the short podcast further detailing what’s going on with NIL and how it impacts UCF student athletes.

