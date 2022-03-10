UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #9, TE Kemore Gamble

ORLANDO - UCF was really thin at tight end for years. Just finding enough big bodies to be solid blockers was not a sure thing. UCF still is not where it needs to be with tight end depth, but that trend definitely changed for the better when University of Florida tight end Kemore Gamble decided to use the Transfer Portal as a pathway to Orlando and UCF.

It’s just in time. The Knights were never able to truly unleash any place near the full gamut of formations last season due to a thin tight end depth chart. Further, whenever a team has a true playmaker at tight end like Gamble, it improves the offense as opposing teams rarely possess the linebackers that can run with him during one-on-one scenarios in the passing game. That’s where the Knights should benefit from Gamble the most next season.

Kemore Gamble

Size: 6’4”, 245-pounds

Position: Tight End

Experience

Gamble started every game for the Gators last season. To his credit, he caught 31 passes, 414 yards, 13.4 average, and four touchdowns. Keep in mind that he did that while the quarterback position was also up and down for Florida in 2021. Gamble made the most of his opportunities.

He also caught 10 passes and three touchdowns during the 2020 season despite playing behind All-American Kyle Pitts. With one more season of college football remaining, Gamble has many ways he can help the Knights.

Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK Kemore Gamble Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK Kemore Gamble Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK Kemore Gamble

Multiple Tight End Formations

Combining the talents of Gamble with returning starter Alec Holler is intriguing. H-back, true two tight end sets, one or both players being split out wide within a spread formation, and even using one of the two players as a fullback to be a lead blocker or catch passes out of the backfield.

The options for UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey are plentiful. It will also increase the duties of opposing defenses to come up with strategies for guarding against more formations in the running and passing game. Big benefit to the Knights all-around.

Vertical Threat

Gamble is an athlete first. He’s nimble; capable of making defenders miss with later cuts. That’s not a normal tight end even by today’s standards. Most importantly, opposing teams must respect Gamble’s ability to run up the field and catch passes over the top of the defense.

That’s going to free up the rushing attack even more, as well as create more chunk-yardage plays for the UCF offense.

Red Zone Weapon

This is something that UCF has really lacked from the tight end position, and last season was only slightly improved. Holler only caught four passes for 14 yards during the final four games of the 2021 season, none going for a touchdown. Adding Gamble should help him when he’s in the game at the same time as Gamble, and it’s also a way for the Knights to show a run formation and operate in stealth mode with play-action passing.

Gamble will be able to leverage almost any linebacker that crashes down on a hard play fake. From there, it’s a matter of an accurate pass. Gamble has a chance to provide a tremendous impact to the offensive weaponry down close to the goal line.

Screen Game

How often does one think about a tight end with screens? It’s rare, to say the least. Gamble is yet again that exception. He can exploit more traditional in-the-box linebackers in space by being quicker and more agile, plus he’s still big and strong enough to overpower many defenders attempting to tackle him.

It’s going to be fun hearing the Bounce House erupt the first time he catches a throwback screen and sprints into the end zone.

Final Thoughts

Having multiple tight end weapons will be good for UCF. The overall packages that can be utilized, the big plays waiting to happen, and the overall talent that comes with Gamble entering the lineup are obvious.

When all is said and done, Gamble could provide the biggest impact of any UCF transfer this year. Very talented player indeed.

