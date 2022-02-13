First Day of the DR Sportz Dallas Tournament Shows Young Guns, Top Talent

Teams from right here in Dallas, as well as other areas of Texas, plus Oklahoma, Louisiana, and across the country, showed their skills on Saturday.

PLANO, Texas - With the amount of skill that was present at this weekend’s tournament, it’s a smorgasbord of information to write about. Further, lots of great pictures and photographs to share.

There are several elite players that Big XII, SEC, ACC and other programs want to sign with their respective schools playing at this tournament, as well as some up and comers, too. Let’s start with the latter.

Note: check @fbscout_florida for more videos and photos from the tournament, as well as recruiting news.

Young Guns

Look, scouting high school talent is what this recruiting analyst does and will always do. With that stated, while waiting for the high school games to begin, seeing the following young man throw the football was simply fun. He’s really young, but he’s well past his age with regards to development.

Despite horrible passing conditions (wind was constant), Buck Randall showed a refined throwing motion for Texas Epic 7v7, ability to throw line drives or lay one in for a wide open receiver, and simply had command. He’s also been training for his position for quite some time.

As for watching him actually spin it, anyone that did not know his age would think that his mechanics were those of a 17-year old being recruited. He’s playing 14U, but he’s a future Power Five player. Well done young man. The next player is slightly older, and he's making a name for himself.

Being a mere freshman and playing quarterback for Team Grind 18U is impressive within itself. Seeing Edward Griffin of Coppell (Texas) High School consistently deliver good passes to receivers was eye opening. Short, intermediate, and over the top (see video right below), Griffin delivered the football with timing and accuracy.

Without question, Griffin is one of those quarterbacks that’s going to be in the Elite 11 and be a Power Five recruit. Now it’s just a matter of him working his craft and becoming the best player he can be.

On the Hoof

There were numerous top players at the tournament, and here are a few that people should track and know about.

The reputation of Jamyri Cauley is already well known throughout Texas. It’s deserved. He should also be on everyone’s top 2024 lists. Playing for Team Grind, this is conservatively a national top 50 recruit for the rising junior class. One cannot teach Cauley’s 210-pound frame, nor his desire to dominate the competition.

He showed good burst, change of direction and ball skills. There’s a reason that the Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff program looked to him many times during its state title run this past season. Seeing Cauley live made that very clear.

Team Grind White is arguably the most talented team at the tournament, and they will be adding Malik Muhammad to the roster today. Going to be tough to beat them.

The size and talent of Jaden Gibson showed itself during the early portion of 18U play. Playing under the Bootleggers brand, he really showed his talents. Long arms and a top-notch football IQ helped him haul in pass after pass as teams laid off of him. Gibson just worked the underneath holes in the zone and made a living by moving the chains.

This is not a player that is going to just wow someone with speed, but at 6’3”, perhaps 6’4”, Gibson is a difficult matchup for defensive backs. He also plays for Monroe (La.) Neville, one of the top high school programs in Louisiana.

There’s a reason that Jamel Johnson was offered by several programs and eventually committed to Texas over Oklahoma. He’s a dude. Strong, quick, and confident, Johnson represents the modern cornerback. He can really run and has the frame to be a safety.

A closer examination of Johnson will be made today. For now, know that the Arlington (Texas) Seguin talent is a potential early contributor in Austin, Texas for the Longhorns.

Photos From Twitter

Just check it out. Each of the following teams has Power Five talent as well.

True Buzz 7v7:

West Texas Elite 7v7:

Team Grind had a standout in its secondary on Saturday:

The DR Sportz Media Team is Watching

It’s hard to predict how a tournament will end up turning out. That’s why today’s competition is another chance to prove a player and team’s value.

There’s a crew of people watching the talent here in Dallas. DR Sportz media team, yours truly included, will be ready for all the high-flying action again today.

That’s going to be the case all seven-on-seven season long, as the crew will be headed to Houston, Atlanta, Winston-Salem, N.C., Plant City, Fla., and other locations for tournaments.

