Wide Receiver Logan Scott is a Prospect to Watch

The 7on7 circuit has taken off as a recruiting tool for college coaches recently, and that did not stop as the DRSportz tournament started in Davenport, Fla. on Saturday morning. Almost 70 teams flocked to the Orlando suburb with 25 of those teams being in the high school age group. The event was headlined by national recruits like Kam Davis, Troy Ford, Jr., Jaylen Mbakwe, and others. However, the first day was dominated by players that are still under the radar.

Logan Scott was arguably the biggest eye catcher of the day with three receiving touchdowns in a single game that looked routine for him. Scott showed his ability to break defenders down with crisp route running, including the ability to release quickly from the line of scrimmage against press coverage. Once into his route, he also did well to stem defensive backs and create separation before catching the football away from his body. He also made plays in the most important place on the field.

With Scott also going over the top of defenders to catch jump balls in the endzone, it simply shows just how dynamic he can be. Standing at 5’11” and 150-pounds, Scott will need to work on his weight before the next level. Even at his current weight he never let himself get beat by press coverage at the line of scrimmage.

Catching up with Scott after the game, he is actually transferring and attending his final year of high school in Pembroke Pines, Fla. at Somerset Academy. He previously attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., but the absolute stacked receiving room there gave him little opportunity to showcase his talent. Also giving him the opportunity to team up with his quarterback for Team Go Get It would be Camden Hartzell, a class of 2025 prospect. They had already shown amazing chemistry with each other, so being on the same high school team makes sense.

Team Go Get It finished the tournament with four wins and two losses, including a 28 to 16 victory over Team Tampa U18. They advanced to the Round of 16, before losing to Team Tampa by a score of 29 to 13. With Scott being named one of the breakout players of the tournament by most media in attendance. The team has produced some talent before with West Virginia University signee Jacolby Spells, a wide receiver/defensive back, previously performing for them. They’ll definitely be a team to watch as the 2022 tournament circuit carries on into the Spring and Summer.

Scott performed well on the seven-on-seven circuit in 2021, but a lack of game time during his junior year hurt his recruitment. However, from the limited film he produced, as well as scouts seeing him perform in person, there’s no doubt that he will be a contributor on a FBS team.

For more Knights coverage be sure to follow my Instagram and my Twitter.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Scouting Kam Davis, The Top Prospect in the Class of 2024

UCF Football Partners with Fanatics and OneTeam for Specialty Jersey Licensing Deal that Pays Players

New Prospects Emerge, Day One DRSportz Tournament

2023 Florida Prospect UCF Should Recruit: Tyree Patterson

Johnson and Leonard Provide Scouting Evaluations from the DRSportz Davenport Tournament

Looking at Baylor and Oklahoma State Recruiting, What UCF Faces Entering the Big XII

Leyton Nelson Switches Decision, Signs with Vanderbilt Over UCF

Will Knights Add to 2022 Recruiting Class? Recruiting Notes and Podcast

2023 Prospect Profile: Wide Receiver Cayden Lee

Harbaugh Interviewing on National Signing Day? Shameful, but Not Surprising

UCF National Signing Day Primer: What Happens Next?

2023 Recruiting Profile: Wide Receiver Robby Washington

Photos and Videos of Top Players and Recruits from Pylon Orlando

Quan Lee Inks Third NIL Deal, Ca$hing in on Hard Work

Updated UCF Recruiting News

UCF Recruiting: National Signing Day, Transfer Portal & Hometown Hero News

2023 UCF Recruit Profile: Defensive End Kaven Call

For the Class of 2023, the Top 20 Skill Position Recruits in Florida Are?

Cocoa High School Quarterback Davin Wydner Talks Recruitment, UCF Visit

Tracking Recent UCF Football Scholarship Offers

UCF’s Chance to Capitalize on Recruiting is Now!