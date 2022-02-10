Former UCF Offensive Lineman Jordan McCrary Talks Glory Days, Knights Football

TAMPA - One just never knows which person will be at the same gym on a Wednesday morning. After being introduced to Jordan McCrary, a former Knights offensive lineman from 2010 through 2013, it was fun to talk football. He’s very proud to be a UCF alumnus, and he was recently on campus with UCF.

Recruitment: Coming out of Miami (Fla.) Southridge, McCrary picked UCF along with his twin brother Justin McCrary. They both played offensive line for the Knights.

When you went to UCF, try to paint a mental picture for people that are going to read this. What were the facilities like and what were your expectations like when you walked in the door?

“So, my introduction to UCF was a little bit different. My older brother was on the team already. So, uh, it still wowed me beyond my wildest expectations. We were still Adidas at that time. We were just in the transition to switching to Nike. The facilities were nice. The dorms were super nice. (UCF) came with a lot of kids from Miami also, so it was a pretty smooth transition.

“To see where it (UCF Football) is now, compared to then…(smiling).”

Who was your offensive line coach at UCF?

“Brent Key was the offensive line coach.”

Who was the offensive line coach when you left UCF?”

“Coach Key, we had the same staff. Coach (George) O’Leary was the head coach. Once O’Leary retired, Coach Key went to Alabama and won a national championship. Now he’s at Georgia Tech.”

What was it like transitioning from the Public School League in Miami to UCF? Do you think it was a bigger transition for kids in rural areas of Florida, for instance?

“I would say so. Coming up in Miami, the football that’s played down there, we were very well prepared to play at the D1 level. It was still a hard transition. The playbook, just the rigors of practice, having to balance out a real school schedule, not high school academics. I think it was still a pretty smooth transition.”

Here’s McCrary training on Wednesday, Feb. 10 with Trench Academy in Tampa:

Here’s a video reel put together from several of McCrary’s reps on Wednesday:

What was your favorite part about being at UCF while you were there?

“Probably just all the friendships that I made. All those guys that we played together, nine years ago, ten years now. We still talk every day. Talking about all the winning that we did. Being able to build a legacy there. You know, instead of adding to it (at a tradition-rich program), being the first team (at UCF) to win a bowl game, the first team to win a New Year’s Day Six bowl game, it was a lot of memories made.

Any stories about Coach O’Leary?

“Yeah, Coach O’Leary was a damn good coach. A really, really tough coach. A lot of guys really didn’t like him, but we wouldn’t have been as good without him man. So I do appreciate him for everything he did.”

Who was the best player you played with at UCF?

“Ummmm…We had a lot of good players. I mean, Blake Bortles was arguably one of the best players in UCF history. We wouldn’t have went as far without him, so I give it to Blake, 1A, then I’ll give it to my brother, 1B.”

Biggest moment for you at UCF?

“Most people say the bowl win against Baylor. I would say the biggest moment for us at UCF, letting us know that we could beat a team like that, is when we came back and beat Louisville.

“We were down 28-7 in the third quarter. They had Teddy Bridgewater (at quarterback) that was going to be a first round pick. We ended up still winning that game. I think it was 38-35. Just that comeback, how much fun I had playing in that game, yeah I would probably say that game.”

Have you been back to UCF to see the facilities in the last few years?

“Yeah I have. I went back a couple of months ago. Seriously jealous. They’ve got a player’s room, more like a game room. The indoor (practice facility) has air conditioning. We didn’t have air conditioning. So, uh, it’s beautiful now though.”

Last question, what do you think UCF has to do, with moving to Power Five in the Big XII, besides obviously recruiting even better players, to eventually compete for the College Football Playoffs?

“Like you said, recruit, that’s one thing, but the guys have to really buy in. I think (UCF Head Football Coach Gus) Malzahn is really doing a great job over there. We were in a lot of really close games this year. Just figuring out how to win those close games, instead of just being competitive. Really that happens in the off season. With all the training, lifting. Just coming together.”

Thanks to Mr. McCrary for taking the time to talk some football and discuss UCF back in his day. He’s preparing for his next stop as he continues to play pro football. Wish him all the best wherever he ends up in the future.

