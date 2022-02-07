Scouting Kam Davis, The Top Prospect in the Class of 2024

Being the top prospect in any individual class means more than just being good at football, it also means being a great young man off the field of play.

DAVENPORT, Fla. - After seeing class of 2024 talent Kam Davis play during the spring semester of his freshman year during seven-on-seven action, it was natural to assume he was headed into his senior year of high school. Seeing his well developed frame made that an easy deduction. That was one year ago, and that’s why one should not assume.

As ESPN College Football analyst Lee Corso likes to say, “Not so fast!”

When then told by his seven-on-seven coach, Harrison Smith, Jr., that Davis was just finishing up his first year of high school, picture someone’s jaw dropping.

“‘You have to be kidding me?’”

Then a catch took place shortly thereafter that placed his talents in perspective. The video is one of the best you’ll see from seven-on-seven or any other avenue of football.

That’s a freshman in high school right there! To say that it was great to catch that on video is an understatement. Even though he was a ripped 5’8”, 180-plus pounds one year ago, Davis is far bigger and stronger today. The following photograph is good, but trust that it’s far more impressive in person.

Kam Davis, RB/WR/S, Albany (Ga.) Dougherty /Tight Action 7v7 Mariah Sindel Photography

During the DRSportz seven-on-seven tournament this past weekend just southwest of Orlando, Davis was a blur, especially at his size. He was timed at 19.39 miles per hour, according to Davis himself, via the motion sensor placed on him by XOS Digital, a scouting service that does a great job. Here’s the scary part. Davis is not even fully healthy.

“I’ve hurt my ankle like three times in the last two to three months,” Davis said Sunday evening when discussing his exploits from the tournament. Sprinting past defensive backs, stopping and changing directions to gain separation for easy completions, Davis absolutely looked phenomenal on offense. Defensively, he was great at free safety as well.

For an overview of evaluations from this past weekend’s seven-on-seven action: READ ABOUT IT HERE.

Davis picked off two separate passes in one game. He’s learning on the fly, but he’s such a ball hawk that it does not matter what position he plays. For his high school squad, he plays quarterback because that’s where he’s needed. In college, he will likely be a running back. Davis is good across the board; just place him on the field of play.

It’s rare for a player of his physical stature to be that fast and agile. That makes him great on the field. Off the field, Davis is really great as well.

Davis is a better person than he is a player. Considering he is committed to Florida State with numerous programs across the country still coming after him, that’s a big deal. Offers from programs such as Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and many others signify his value. He also just received an offer from UCF, as the Knights would love to add Davis to their 2024 recruiting class. The following run is a good reason why Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights extended an offer:

The 5’11”, 202-pound all-around athlete is a dude, period. He’s also deserving of being considered one of the nicest prospects this recruiting analyst has ever had the pleasure of covering. That is the reason that places Davis at the top of the class of 2024. In today’s college football world where a cell phone video can ruin a player and perhaps the university he represents, Davis is not going to be in trouble. That's the edge that college football programs desire: a player that's scoring touchdowns but also has the sound mind to be in front of reporters after the game is won. His favorite comment is a good example.

“Yes sir.”

Respectful, honest, and truly humble, this well spoken and polite young man will be one of the primary faces of college football in a few years. Davis earned it, too. He will help another player off the ground or toss the football to the other team as a polite gesture; that’s rare nowadays within the game of seven-on-seven where self-promotion is so consistent.

Davis wants no part of it. His play does the talking. To that end, a tip of the cap to young Mr. Davis, his family and all the coaches that have helped him at Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, as well as with the coaches from the Tight Action 7v7 organization he represents. They all helped him along the way, and it’s just awesome to see it with such a special talent.

All football fans should root for Davis no matter where he ends up playing college football because he’s a special human being on and off the gridiron. That's what he earns him the distinction of being the top prospect in the class of 2024 just as much as his dominating play.

Note: there will be a podcast with Tight Action Head Coach Harrison Smith this evening to discuss his top players, seven-on-seven overall, and recruiting that will be published in an article on Tuesday at Inside The Knights. One of the topics will be UCF recruiting the Panhandle of Florida, an area Coach Malzahn and much of his staff knows well from their days at Auburn.

