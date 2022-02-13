Initial Offensive Expectations and Predictions, UCF Spring Practice

UCF’s offense should be explosive this next fall, but the lineup may take some time to be created beyond spring practice.

ORLANDO - UCF Football has the opportunity to truly have an explosive offensive attack this year, but who’s going to be in the starting lineup and where?

Dynamic playmakers have been added from the Transfer Portal and through high school recruiting. Returning talent is also very good. This should be quite the interesting spring practice that’s coming up for the Knights.

Offensive Line Will Reshuffle, Continue to Lead A Top Rushing Attack

With sixth-year senior Samuel Jackson returning to the lineup, plus the additions of transfers Ryan Swoboda and Tyler Grable, this unit went from a potential question mark to a potential strength very quickly. The two expected holdovers from the starting lineup are very good as well – Matth Lee and Lokahi Pauole – to make up what could be the starting lineup. There’s also Adrian Medley that started last year when injuries caused issues with Lee.

In all, this is a really unique group and one that should be all of the following: massive, experienced, provide long wing spans at offensive tackle (Swoboda is 6’10” and Grable is 6’7”), and could actually move players to different spots.

Jackson is expected to move inside to guard, but he’s been a starter at offensive tackle as well. Grable has the power and athleticism to play tackle or guard. While protecting the quarterback will always be a priority, the rushing attack should see the most influence from this group next season.

Having an experienced unit like this during the last season for the Knights in the AAC prior heading to the Big XII is going to allow UCF to be a group that should blend together and operate efficiently. Do your job, do it each play. Work with one another to create the push for a very talented backfield needs to be truly great. The talent is there.

The UCF rushing attack could top 200 rushing yards per game next season, on average.

Johnny “The Jet” Richardson Will See Expanded Role

Speaking of the rushing attack, it will be a grind-it-out unit once again, yet with an expanded role for Johnny Richardson’s talents. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry last season, but only carried the football an average of eight times a game. He needs at least 10-12 carries per game next season, with an expanded role in the passing game as well.

Too fast, too quick, and too difficult to bring down in open space, anything from playing Richardson in the Wildcat formation to actually placing him in the slot and allowing him to run routes needs to be open to consideration from the UCF coaching staff. Pounding opposing defenses with Isaiah Bowser is great. He’s a dude at running back. That said, Richardson’s talents bring a unique ability to change games with a single play. He must have the football in his hands more often even if Bowser remains healthy for the entire 2022 season.

Versatility and Speed Will Lead the Way at Wide Receiver

With a healthy Jaylon Robinson back in the lineup, UCF’s receiving corps will be much better moving forward because defenses cannot double Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe on the same play. With Auburn transfer Kobe Hudson added to the group, and the possibility of another receiver like Amari Johnson or Jordan Johnson coming off the bench to add support, UCF’s starting lineup should be good to go and there’s some talent off the bench. Do not dispel the notion that another player or two will make an impact either.

Incoming freshmen Tyler Griffin, Xavier Townsend and Quan Lee all have speed and playmaking ability. All of them can be vertical threats, and all three have played at least some running back in high school. In short, all three are good at making defenders miss and creating big plays with a simple toss sweep or screen pass.

There could be additional movement at wide receiver, but for now it’s best to consider the wide receiver depth chart explosive. Building depth, as well as cohesiveness between the receivers and quarterbacks, needs to happen between the end of spring practice and the beginning of fall camp.

The Tight End Position Will Start Being a Weapon, Include Versatility

One could argue that Florida transfer Kemore Gamble will be the most impactful transfer UCF has this year. Alec Holler probably had to play more snaps than what was best for him last season, and Gamble will certainly help to reduce Holler’s overall snaps. Gamble’s ability to stretch a defense will be welcomed as well.

It’s rare to find a stretch tight end, i.e. one that can beat a defense up the seam for a deep ball. That’s Gamble. He’s also another talented body that will allow the offense to use more two-tight end formations and be diversified within the running game as well as passing game.

Starting Quarterback Will Not Be Decided In Spring

This is going to be a process. Fans generally like clarity at quarterback and have little patience waiting for success. UCF fans are no different. Well, there could be gnashing of the teeth.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn will have a competition this spring with incumbent Mikey Keene trying to keep his job despite added talent coming from transfer John Rhys Plumlee and incoming freshman Thomas Castellanos being the best bets to eventually start. That’s probably about as much as everyone knows now, and do not expect much clarity beyond that by the end of spring practice.

There’s simply no guarantee that any one of them will separate from the pack. In fact, look for this situation to fester further headed into fall camp. It takes a lot of time and repetitions for a true No. 1 quarterback to be established. Then there’s the “packages” that could be run.

Whether it’s Plumlee or Castellanos, one or possibly both could be used in the red zone or during short yardage. Both possess natural running skills to make defenses change personnel and play calls. That does not even count Parker Navarro or Joey Gatewood, both of which can truly tote the football as well.

Who’s going to be the starting quarterback? We will all know when the Knights hit the field next fall. Before that, do not expect many answers by the conclusion of spring practice.

