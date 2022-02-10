Malzahn Back in Action, Brown and O'Keefe Anxious to Play for Knights

Gus Malzahn was happy to be back with his team, while top returning players Davonte Brown and Ryan O’Keefe are excited for the 2022 UCF Knights to hit the field.

ORLANDO - It’s been a tough stretch for UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and his family. Now that his wife, Kristi Malzahn, has been released from the hospital, Coach Malzahn felt it was a good idea to speak with the media. It was obvious to see that he was happy to be back with the sport and the people he loved at UCF. Make no mistake, however, he needed to be with Mrs. Malzahn while he was. Now onto his thoughts from the press conference.

Coach Malzahn spoke about each of the UCF transfers that signed with UCF after the first National Signing Day. That was the first thing he truly addressed across the board about the football program. From former Florida tight end Kemore Gamble to former Maryland linebacker Terrence Edwards, Coach Malzahn discussed each of the eight transfers that he had not previously been able to talk about, plus a very talented preferred walk-on joining the Knights:

Because Coach Malzahn was with Mrs. Malzahn while she was in the hospital, the entire UCF Football family stepped up, and Coach Malzahn was very appreciative of that fact:

Managing a college football roster is the difference between winning and losing, going to bowl games or staying home for the holidays, and ultimately having a chance to compete in the college football playoffs.

Perhaps the most intriguing transfer for UCF comes by way of the SEC and Ole Miss, as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee joins the UCF Football program.

Speaking to the level of talent transferring to UCF overall, Coach Malzahn was giddy about gaining top-of-the-line talent for the Knights via the Transfer Portal.

At some point, it’s likely that the game will be on the line for UCF with Colton Boomer attempting to make a kick for the Knights. The Preferred walk-on is a player with a great leg and he’s also a very talented athlete.

Coach Malzahn discussed his love for the Knights and being in Orlando. It’s a “goldmine” he’s looking to harvest.

With the second National Signing Day out of the way, the next part of the UCF program comes by way of spring practice. It’s going to be quite different this year now that the UCF coaching staff has a hold on what the returning players can do.

Moving to the players at the press conference, to see just how serious Ryan O’Keefe was about the talent coming back for the Knights at wide receiver, plus the incoming talent, that’s awesome!

Fellow Knight and cornerback Davonte Brown made it clear that it’s back to work in the weight room, as well as with off season conditioning.

Overall, it was great to have Coach Malzahn back at a press conference. He was relieved for the health of his wife, and also quite happy to be around the football program once again. It’s great for everyone in the media to see him again because he’s such a good guy, too. Welcome back Coach Malzahn!

Spring practice is only a few weeks away….

