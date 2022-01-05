Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    Scouting 2023 Running Back Prospect Kendrick Raphael

    One of the top 2023 Florida prep prospects would be running back Raphael Kendrick from Naples High School.

    The greater Collier County area is up and coming with high school football. Naples High School is one of the best programs in the area, and running back Kendrick Raphael defines the type of athletes that are coming out of Southwest Florida: fast, nimble, and capable of playing multiple positions.

    Raphael's ability to place one foot in the ground and immediately go north-south is one of the reasons he is such a good athlete. Explosive and sudden, he makes defenders miss in space. In fact, he made three players fall down on one move in his junior film, which is detailed in the podcast with a film review below.

    Raphael is a player on the rise, and his offer list is going to expand substantially. Notice that he has an offer from Vanderbilt. That means grades are in order, further helping his recruiting stock to increase.

    Kendrick Raphael

    Vitals: 5’11”, 180-pounds

    Position: Running Back

    High School: Naples (Fla.) High School

    Recruitment: Offers from Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina State, Iowa State, USF and Pittsburgh. He’s also hearing from other programs like Northwestern and Tennessee.

    Look for more profiles of players like Raphael on the FGA Report, which will cover numerous high school football players from Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

    Here’s a closer look at Raphael and his skills via a podcast which breaks down some of his junior film and allows people to see it during the podcast.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    K.D. McDaniel Provides UCF with a Versatile Edge Defender

    Who is Terrence Lewis and How Will He Help UCF Football?

    Knights Add “T2” and “Mack” to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

    Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

    Matt Corral’s Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

    Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Makes His Head Coaching Debut

    Predicting the Alabama Versus Cincinnati Final Score

    Read More

    CFP: Analyzing the Rushing Attacks of Georgia and Michigan before the Capitol One Orange Bowl

    UCF's rallys back behind Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan to defeat Michigan

    Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71

    Keys to Victory, Michigan at UCF

    UCF Targeting Maryland Linebacker Transfer Branden Jennings

    Will Clemson's Offense Show Firepower Once Again?

    UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

    Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties

    2022 UCF DE Signee Jamaal Johnson Senior Film Review

    2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

    Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

    Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

    Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

    Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

    Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    Who is Parker Navarro?

    Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    Kendrick Raphael Naples
    Football Recruiting

    Scouting 2023 Running Back Prospect Kendrick Raphael

    17 seconds ago
    Stetson Bennett Georgia Quarterback
    College Football News

    Will Kirby Smart Turn Stetson Bennett Loose Against Alabama and Should He?

    6 hours ago
    UCF Defensive End K.D. McDaniel
    Football Recruiting

    K.D. McDaniel Provides UCF with a Versatile Edge Defender

    11 hours ago
    UCF Entrance with Helmets
    Football Recruiting

    Who is Terrence Lewis and How Will He Help UCF Football?

    Jan 3, 2022
    Terrence Lewis Maryland
    Football Recruiting

    Knights Add "T2" and "Mack" to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

    Jan 3, 2022
    UCF
    Football

    Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

    Jan 3, 2022
    T.J. Shanahan, offensive tackle, Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek
    Football Recruiting

    2023 UCF Offensive Recruiting Preview

    Jan 2, 2022
    Matt Corral head down to turf Sugar Bowl
    College Football News

    Matt Corral's Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

    Jan 2, 2022