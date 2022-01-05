Scouting 2023 Running Back Prospect Kendrick Raphael

One of the top 2023 Florida prep prospects would be running back Raphael Kendrick from Naples High School.

The greater Collier County area is up and coming with high school football. Naples High School is one of the best programs in the area, and running back Kendrick Raphael defines the type of athletes that are coming out of Southwest Florida: fast, nimble, and capable of playing multiple positions.

Raphael's ability to place one foot in the ground and immediately go north-south is one of the reasons he is such a good athlete. Explosive and sudden, he makes defenders miss in space. In fact, he made three players fall down on one move in his junior film, which is detailed in the podcast with a film review below.

Raphael is a player on the rise, and his offer list is going to expand substantially. Notice that he has an offer from Vanderbilt. That means grades are in order, further helping his recruiting stock to increase.

Kendrick Raphael

Vitals: 5’11”, 180-pounds

Position: Running Back

High School: Naples (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Offers from Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina State, Iowa State, USF and Pittsburgh. He’s also hearing from other programs like Northwestern and Tennessee.

Look for more profiles of players like Raphael on the FGA Report , which will cover numerous high school football players from Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Here’s a closer look at Raphael and his skills via a podcast which breaks down some of his junior film and allows people to see it during the podcast.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

