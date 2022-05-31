Future UCF Big XII Opponent Baylor is Recruiting Very Well

WACO, Texas - Just one year away from UCF joining the Big XII, it’s time to begin looking at what awaits the Knights Football program. A key program to note would be Baylor, the team that is coming off the high of winning the Big XII Title Game and has seen a recruiting surge ever since.

Led by Head Coach Dave Aranda as he heads into year three (former LSU and Wisconsin Defensive Coordinator), the Bears are a well coached team. It’s not traditionally considered an elite squad in terms of talent, however, but that appears to be rapidly changing. Baylor's roster was much better than many originally believed in 2022, and it's getting better. Here’s a look at a few of the key 2023 recruits that have the Bears on the rise.

Quarterback Austin Novosad has the highest rating in the skills competition of any class of 2023 quarterback from the Elite 11 Camps. That’s important in general, especially when one considers how good the talent is nationally for quarterbacks. As many as five quarterbacks could end up in the next addition of the SI 99 Rankings by year’s end. While Novosad is not rated as highly as he should be, that does not mean this young man cannot spin it.

Novosad is a poised pocket passer that can also move his feet and make plays on the move. His 6’3”, 185-pound frame is also still maturing; he will add arm strength with time in the Baylor weight room. Most importantly, this young signal caller is accurate under pressure. He is a player that has a very high ceiling once in Waco.

Novosad Film Breakdown

Another recruiting hit for the Bears comes by way of landing linebacker Christian Brathwaite. He’s from one of the best areas in the country for high school football, Houston. Playing for Cy Ranch High School, the 6’1”, 200-pound linebacker is extremely quick, uses his hands very well, proves to be an effective blitzer, and does a really nice job of making open-field tackles.

Brathwaite's Junior Film

When it comes to watching spectacular high school receivers, few make more than Bears’ commitment Micah Gifford. The 6’2”, 185-pound receiver hails from Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss, and he put on a show in 2021. The number of over-the-shoulder catches this young man made could make an NFL receiver envious. The film does not lie.

Gifford’s Junior Film

A safety that will soon be roaming Baylor’s secondary would be Cory Huff from Aldine (Texas) Nimitz. It’s one of the Texas high school programs that has been producing top talent for a very long time. Huff certainly continues that tradition with his hard hitting and timely deflections. It’s odd that he is not ranked much higher by some of the various recruiting sites, but this young man can definitely play at the high Power Five level. Most importantly, Huff makes plays on the football beyond what most safeties are capable of doing. That's the bottom line.

Cory Huff’s Junior Film

Overall, Baylor is sitting at 10 commitments for the class of 2023. No question that the Bears are on the rise and they will be a formidable foe for UCF and every other Big XII member for years to come.

