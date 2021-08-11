Film Review: UCF Linebacker Commitment Kameron Moore

The Knights landed the talents of a talented linebacker today, and it’s time that people knew about this young man. Playing for one of Florida’s best high school football programs, he’s a playmaker that creates big plays across the gridiron.

The player in question would be Kameron Moore. Despite being what many consider to be undersized, this athlete finds a way to make tackle after tackle with instinct, speed, and coverage ability.

Kameron Moore

Vitals: 6’0”, 200-pounds

Position: Linebacker

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Class: 2022

Recruitment: Committed to UCF on Aug. 10.

Instincts to Play Middle Linebacker

Cameron Moore possesses the talent and raw instincts to play the linebacker position. He is naturally gifted at finding an opportunity, via a missed blocking assignment, and taking advantage of it. This young man sees the gap and goes. There’s no hesitation!

Further, Moore’s ability to stay low and brush off blockers and keep his balance is tremendous. He rarely becomes overwhelmed with a blocker to the point he cannot at least make contact with the ball carrier. That’s a trademark skill for a middle linebacker, and Moore could also play weak side linebacker with those same talents.

Playing Inside Linebacker Against the Run

Watching Moore chase down running backs, mobile quarterbacks, and wide receivers in space brings about a couple of thoughts. He’s really fast and explosive from his first step, as well as understands how to chase down a ball carrier without over-running the player with the football. Careful and calculated would be a way to define Moore when running down a toss sweep to a running back.

In essence, Moore will stalk an opposing player with cat-like quickness and burst towards that player at the opportune time. Part instinct, part athlete. When he reaches the ball carrier, Moore’s hip coil and power to bring down runners also provides ample evidence that he’s capable of being an inside linebacker. As an inside run defender, Moore finds his way to the ball carrier, too.

His junior film also displayed good run pursuit when attacking a play that stays between the tackles. Again, Moore does not run past the play. He keeps his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, bends his knees and shuffles laterally, then explodes towards the ball carrier when he needs to go make the tackle. He’s been coached well.

Coverage Skills to Make Plays in Space

One of the best attributes of a linebacker can be chasing down running backs. That’s fine, but in today’s college football world, linebackers need superb coverage skills or it will be difficult to earn consistent playing time when slot wide receivers and running backs beat them during passing plays.

From all of Moore’s film, one could argue his best attribute would be his patience of not only reading quarterbacks, but the body language and footwork of intended receivers during passing plays. He’s adept at colliding with the intended target right after the ball reaches that opposing player’s hands.

This skill, along with Moore being able to turn and run more like a safety than a linebacker, make him unique for passing situations. He could be the nickel linebacker in the box, or, play over a slot receiver. Additionally, he could be asked to cover running backs out of the backfield. Within that scenario, the defensive could keep all the defensive backs in coverage defending wide receivers and tight ends. Moore’s value as a pass defender will be high from that aspect alone.

Final Thoughts

Moore is a modern linebacker. He’s capable of being an old school player that thumps in the middle of the box when needed, but his instincts, speed and coverage ability really elevate his value because he can be a player that never comes off the field for a specialty package player, i.e. nickel or dime package.

At UCF, Moore could be a middle linebacker or weak side linebacker. Either way, he’s valuable against the run and the pass, making him great for what’s needed from a college football linebacker. The Knights truly landed a really good football player with Moore.

